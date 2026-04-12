Couple killed, grandson injured in tractor-car-bike collision in MP’s Guna

Guna: A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district claimed the lives of a man and his wife when their car collided with a tractor. Two oncoming motorcyclists were also caught in the crash, leaving a youth and a four-year-old child seriously injured.

The accident occurred late Saturday night on a highway stretch in Guna on the Kumbhraj-Mohanpur road.

According to preliminary police information, the car driver was trying to overtake a tractor, which reportedly lost control or entered the wrong lane, resulting in a collision with the overtaking car, which also smashed into two oncoming bikes.

The impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged, and the couple riding on one of the bikes died. The husband died on the spot, while the wife was pronounced dead when taken to the nearby hospital. The victims have been identified as a husband and wife from the local area.

According to police officials, they have been identified as Kailash Singh (58) and Badi Bai (55), residents of Badaud village. Their four-year-old grandson, Ashish, also received injuries. The child has been admitted to the Kumbhraj Community Health Centre.

In the same crash, a young man riding on the other motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with debris scattered across the road. Local residents rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to the hospital.

Police reached the site soon after and initiated an investigation. The police officials said the tractor driver lost control of the wheels and hit the car, and later two motorbikes also crashed into the vehicles.

The police have detained the tractor driver, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police officials said they were investigating the matter to ascertain the exact cause.

Preliminary findings suggest overspeeding and possible negligence by the tractor driver. The police will examine all angles, including whether the tractor was overloaded or the driver was fatigued.

Strict action will be taken against those responsible, they said.

Grieving family members gathered at the hospital, with relatives expressing deep sorrow and demanding better road safety measures.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are questioning the tractor driver. Further investigation, including analysis of any available CCTV footage, is underway.