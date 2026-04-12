Science and tradition must go hand in hand for tribal empowerment: VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday inaugurated a conference titled ‘Transformation of Tribal Lives through Science and Technological Interventions – Preserving Language, Faith and Culture’ at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The conference was organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, in collaboration with the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) and ITITI Doon Sanskriti School, Dehradun.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President underscored the significance of blending modern innovation with traditional wisdom, stating that the conference has “beautifully demonstrated the power of scientific temper and technological advancement when combined with traditional knowledge”.

“When modern science works in harmony with language, faith and culture, it becomes a powerful force for protection and empowerment,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of tribal communities in India’s social and cultural landscape, Vice President Radhakrishnan said, “India has around 1.4 lakh tribal villages, comprising nearly 9 per cent of the country’s population.”

He emphasised that tribal communities hold rich traditional knowledge systems that play a vital role in conserving biodiversity and ensuring the sustainable use of forest resources.

He further noted that these communities have, over centuries, safeguarded India’s ancient cultural values, faith traditions and civilisational heritage.

The Vice President pointed out that tribal regions hold “immense potential” for green economic growth. He also praised the “exceptional skills” found among tribal communities, particularly in areas such as design, textiles and colour combinations, which have been preserved and passed down through generations.

Referring to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, he said the guiding philosophy remains ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, stressing that “modern development and preservation of traditions are not contradictory but complementary”.

Recalling his tenure as a Member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha, Vice President Radhakrishnan mentioned his support for the formation of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, noting that these developments contributed significantly to tribal welfare and empowerment.

He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for establishing the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, describing the move as a “moral commitment to justice, dignity and opportunity for tribal communities”.

The Vice President spoke about his visits to the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Ulihatu in Jharkhand and appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “bringing the contributions of tribal freedom fighters to the forefront of national consciousness”.

Highlighting key government initiatives, he referred to the PM-JANMAN programme, under which more than 2,400 roads covering nearly 7,300 km and over 160 bridges have been sanctioned.

He also mentioned the ‘Dharti Abha – Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’, which aims to benefit over 63,000 tribal villages by focusing on clean drinking water, housing, education, healthcare and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also noted the rapid development of infrastructure and connectivity in the North-Eastern region and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to ensuring inclusive and balanced growth across all regions.

Congratulating ITITI Doon Sanskriti School on completing its Silver Jubilee year, he recalled that the institution was inaugurated 25 years ago by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He praised the school for emerging as a source of hope for tribal children from Uttarakhand, the North-East and Ladakh, adding that more than 2,000 tribal students have benefited from free, quality education provided by the institution.