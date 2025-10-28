Court Restrains Police Action Against RSS Leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in Provocative Speech Case

Mangaluru: The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court in Puttur has issued an order restraining the police from taking any coercive action, including arrest, against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Dr. Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat. The order pertains to a case filed against Bhat concerning an alleged provocative speech delivered during a Deepotsava program held in Uppalige, Puttur, on October 20.

The First Information Report (FIR) against Dr. Bhat was lodged following a complaint by Eshwari Padmunja, who alleged that the RSS leader’s speech was inflammatory, hurtful to religious sentiments, and contained disrespectful remarks directed towards women. The complaint prompted the Puttur Rural Police to issue a notice summoning Dr. Bhat for questioning regarding the accusations.

In response to the police summons, Dr. Bhat petitioned the court, contending that the FIR was motivated by malice and influenced by political considerations. He argued that the allegations lacked merit and that the case was an attempt to stifle his freedom of speech.

After reviewing the preliminary arguments presented by Dr. Bhat’s legal representatives, the court has directed that no coercive measures be taken against him until the next hearing, scheduled for October 29. This interim order effectively prevents the police from arresting or detaining Dr. Bhat pending further deliberation on the case. The court has also issued a notice to the police, requesting their response to Dr. Bhat’s petition and the allegations leveled against him. The upcoming hearing will provide an opportunity for the police to present their case and for the court to assess the merits of the FIR. The outcome of the hearing will determine whether the interim restraint on police action will be extended or lifted.