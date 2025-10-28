Mangaluru: Woman Missing After Family Disapproves of Relationship; Police Seek Public Help

Mangaluru: Urgent efforts are underway to locate 20-year-old Ananya, who was reported missing from her residence in Krishnapura, Surathkal. Authorities are appealing to the public for immediate assistance, and a case has been registered at the Surathkal Police Station.

According to preliminary reports, Ananya was in a relationship with a man named Karthik, a connection strongly opposed by her family. Following their objection, she had been staying at home under her parents’ supervision.

On October 25, Ananya’s parents left for work, leaving her at home. However, when they returned around noon, they found her missing. Neighbors later informed the family that she had left the house earlier that morning. Concerned for her safety, her parents immediately alerted the police.

Ananya is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, of average build and wheatish complexion, with a round face and thick spectacles. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a red T-shirt and yellow pants. She is fluent in Kannada and Tulu.

Police are actively investigating the case and urge anyone who may have seen or heard from Ananya, or who has any information about her location, to immediately contact the Surathkal Police Station at the earliest opportunity. Authorities stress that even the smallest details could make a difference in ensuring Ananya’s safe and swift return. Your prompt action and cooperation are vital.