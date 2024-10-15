COVID–19 irregularities: Let them Investigate, Those who have eaten salt must drink water – R Ashoka

Udupi: R. Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, recently made a statement in Udupi that’s been making waves in the political landscape. He said, “Let them investigate; those who have eaten salt must drink water,” emphasizing that those in power must face scrutiny, especially when public resources are involved.

This statement comes amidst allegations of COVID-19 irregularities surrounding the Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister is accused of failing to adequately fund development projects, sparking calls for his resignation. The opposition is demanding a thorough investigation into these irregularities.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the government for being “development-less” and focused disproportionately on Bengaluru, neglecting other districts. This highlights concerns over equitable development across the state.

The situation in Karnataka is complex, with political power, accountability, and public trust at play. As leaders from both parties engage in this dialogue, the electorate remains vigilant, aware that the outcomes will shape the governance landscape.

In essence, Ashoka’s statement serves as a reminder that those in power must be prepared to face scrutiny and ensure public trust and accountability.

