CPI-M govt demoralising Kerala Police, alleges KC Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram: AICC General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal on Monday alleged that in Kerala, only those who engage in violence and looting on behalf of the CPI-M enjoy privileges.

He said that police officers entrusted with maintaining law and order were being attacked, while the government was protecting DYFI activists who had assaulted a police officer when he was with his family.

“This is an action that destroys the morale of the police force. Police officers are unable to enforce the law impartially,” he said.

According to Venugopal, those who carried out political murders for the CPI-M are treated as a privileged class in jail.

“The Vijayan government does not see them as murderers. The government has no interest in implementing the rule of law. It is pushing the state towards anarchy,” he alleged.

He added that the functioning of the present government has caused deep disappointment among individuals with Left-leaning ideology.

When such people express their views, they find it difficult to continue within the Left.

Responding to a question related to film actor Premkumar, Venugopal said that the Congress would welcome with open arms those who leave the Left under such circumstances.

Referring to remarks made by Mani Shankar Aiyar, Venugopal clarified that Aiyar has not been associated with Congress activities for some time and that his comments reflected personal opinions.

The party’s official position, he said, had already been stated by the AICC Communications Department.

On the agrarian crisis, Venugopal said that media reports suggest that a farmer who had won the “Karshaka Sree” award ended his life due to distress over not receiving dues from the government on time.

“The condition of farmers in Kerala is distressing,” he said, adding that during his meeting with paddy farmers in Palakkad, he directly understood the hardships they face.

He alleged that the Pinarayi government had reduced the amount farmers used to receive during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government, including central subsidies.

He further said that the Centre has now ordered the discontinuation of the Rs 6.31 additional state bonus.

For farmers already trapped in debt, he said, this is effectively pushing them into darkness.