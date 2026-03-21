CPI(M) calls emergency meetings as seat-sharing talks with DMK remain unresolved

Chennai: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has convened urgent meetings of its State Committee and State Executive Committee on Saturday, as uncertainty continues over seat sharing arrangements within the DMK-led alliance for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Election Commission declaring the poll schedule, triggering intensified negotiations among alliance partners.

While most parties in the DMK front have either finalised or are close to concluding their seat-sharing agreements, talks with CPI(M) are yet to reach a consensus, adding a layer of complexity to the alliance dynamics.

According to party sources, the CPI(M) leadership has held three rounds of discussions with the DMK so far.

During the initial two rounds, the Marxist party firmly demanded an increase in the number of seats compared to the six constituencies it contested in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The party leadership argued that its organisational strength and electoral contribution warranted a higher allocation this time.

However, in the third round of talks, CPI(M) is understood to have softened its position slightly, seeking at least the same number of seats it was allotted in the previous election.

Despite this, the DMK leadership reportedly proposed allocating only five seats to the party, citing the inclusion of new allies in the coalition and the need to accommodate them within a limited seat pool.

The CPI(M), however, has not agreed to this proposal, maintaining that a reduction in seats would be unacceptable.

The issue has gained further prominence after the DMK successfully concluded a separate seat-sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (CPI), allocating it five seats — one less than what it received in the last Assembly elections.

With negotiations reaching a critical stage, the CPI(M)’s emergency meetings are expected to deliberate on the party’s next course of action, including whether to continue negotiations under the current terms or push for a revised deal.

Party insiders indicate that the leadership may also assess the broader political implications of accepting a reduced seat share.

The outcome of these meetings is likely to play a crucial role in shaping the final contours of the DMK-led alliance, even as all parties prepare to intensify their campaign efforts ahead of the polls.