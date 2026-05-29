CPM Alleges Political Motivation in ED Raid on Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence

Udupi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has vehemently condemned the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister and Polit Bureau member, Pinarayi Vijayan, asserting it to be a politically motivated maneuver by the Central Government. These allegations were raised by CPM leader Suresh Kallagara during a protest organized by the party in Udupi on Friday.

Addressing a substantial gathering, Mr. Kallagara articulated the party’s conviction that the BJP-led Central Government is deliberately targeting the CPM and its leadership. He highlighted that judicial pronouncements have previously cleared Pinarayi Vijayan of any involvement in the Exalogic case, yet the current administration persists in what the CPM describes as a desperate attempt to undermine Mr. Vijayan and weaken the party’s influence in Kerala. The leader further pointed to the significant public turnout at Mr. Vijayan’s residence during the ED’s arrival as a testament to the widespread support for the CPM and its leaders among the populace.

Mr. Kallagara clarified that the CPM is not seeking to impede legitimate investigations. However, the party strongly objects to what it perceives as the misuse of constitutional agencies by the BJP government, allegedly for the purpose of politically targeting opposition parties and securing political advantages.

In a further escalation of concerns, Mr. Kallagara recounted the recent arrests of CPM Central Committee leaders who were engaged in peaceful protests in front of the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi. He characterized these arrests as an egregious assault on democratic rights and stated that the CPM is organizing protests nationwide to register its strong disapproval of these actions.

Emphasizing the enduring strength of the working-class movement, Mr. Kallagara asserted that as long as the working class exists in the country, no force can eradicate its politics. He affirmed the CPM’s unwavering commitment to serving the people and declared that the party would not capitulate to any form of intimidation. Drawing upon historical parallels, he underscored the legacy of the red flag as a symbol of resistance against oppressive forces globally. He invoked the image of the Red Army, which, under the red flag, vanquished Hitler, as a powerful reminder that the working class will ultimately prevail against authoritarianism and oppression.

Echoing these sentiments, Secretariat Committee member Chandrashekar V, who also spoke at the event, reminded the audience of the historical sacrifices made by Communist leaders. He recalled their imprisonment during the Independence Day celebrations and their suffering during the Emergency period. Mr. Chandrashekar V declared that leaders who have endured fascist attacks in Tripura and Kolkata, some even making the ultimate sacrifice, cannot be intimidated by such actions.

The protest witnessed the presence of several other prominent CPM members, including Secretariat Committee member H. Narasimha, Udupi Zone Secretary Shashidhar Golla, Kaviraj S. Kanchan, Sheelavathi, Umesh Kunder, Surendra H., Balkis, Sanjeeva Balkur, Saroja, and Chikka Mogaveera Gangolli, underscoring the collective resolve of the party in the face of these alleged political pressures.