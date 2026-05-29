Massive Protest in Manipal Demands Workers’ Rights and Wage Revision

Manipal: A large-scale demonstration, organized by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Udupi district committee, was held in Manipal on Friday, as thousands of workers converged to voice their demands for fundamental labor rights and a revision of minimum wages by the State Government.

The protest commenced with a march from Tiger Circle in Manipal, proceeding toward the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Upon reaching their destination, the demonstrators laid siege to the office, chanting slogans against the government to underscore their grievances. A memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, was formally submitted through the Assistant Commissioner. This submission included copies of signatures collected from thousands of workers, further emphasizing the widespread support for their cause.

Addressing the assembled multitude, CITU State Secretary Suresh Kallagara implored the government to adopt a constructive approach to safeguarding workers’ rights and welfare. His address highlighted the urgency of the situation and the critical need for government intervention.

The protest included numerous prominent labor leaders and representatives from various organizations. Among those in attendance were CITU State Secretary Suresh Kallagara, Udupi District President Shashidhar Golla, Secretary Chandrashekar V., and Treasurer Kaviraj S. Kanchan. Key figures from specific unions also participated, including H. Narasimha and G.D. Panju from the Tile Workers’ Union, and Raju Padukone, Subhas Chandra Nayak, Ganesh Tondemakki, Santosh Hemmadi, Chikkayya Mogaveera, and Nagarathna Paduvari representing the Building Workers’ Union. Anganwadi leaders Bharathi and Yashodha were also present, alongside Udupi District Beedi Federation leaders like Mahabala Hodeyar Hobli, Umesh Kunder, Sunitha Shetty, Sumathi, Balkis, and Nalini. Further strengthening the representation were CITU leaders Saroja, Murali, Nagesh Ram Karkada, Saiyad, Mohan Chandra Nitte, Sheelavathi, Sharada, Sarika, Nagarathna Nada, and Shobha, in addition to leaders from other diverse labor organizations.

The demonstration saw active participation from representatives of various labor bodies, including the Tile Workers’ Union, Building Workers’ Union, Anganwadi Association, and Beedi Federation, collectively presenting a united front in their pursuit of improved working conditions and fair compensation.