Cracks forming in Congress-DMK alliance in TN: JD(U) leader

New Delhi: Janata Dal(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Tuesday said that the recent remarks by leaders within the DMK have exposed growing fault lines within the Congress-led INDIA bloc, claiming that the opposition grouping is steadily losing public support and cohesion.

Speaking to IANS, Rajeev Ranjan said, “From this statement of the Congress leader, it is absolutely clear that the alliance of Congress and its partners under the leadership of the DMK is beginning to crack. The threat of a major defeat is looming over them.”

He alleged that Congress’ popularity among the public has declined sharply, while a “strong alliance” led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with AIADMK, PMK, and other parties, is emerging to challenge the ruling dispensation in Tamil Nadu.

His remarks came in response to comments made by DMK Madurai district secretary G. Thalapathi, who recently criticised the Congress for seeking a greater share of power in Tamil Nadu despite what he described as its weak organisational presence in the state.

Thalapathi had said that the INDIA bloc was formed due to the efforts of leaders such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, and accused the Congress of acting out of self-interest rather than electoral strength.

Reacting sharply, JD(U) MP Dileshwar Kamait said the Congress was “on the verge of being wiped out” politically. “They have been left with only four MLAs in Bihar, and even those four are fleeing. Their existence is about to be erased,” Kamait claimed, alleging that the party no longer commands confidence among voters or its own legislators.

Meanwhile, Thalapathi, in his remarks, also warned of the BJP’s attempts to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu and praised Chief Minister Stalin for what he described as a firm stand on Tamil identity and the state’s rights. He asserted that the DMK leadership remained the principal force countering the BJP in the state.