CRI Mangalore Unit Hosts AI Workshop Empowering Religious Leadership

Mangaluru: The Conference of Religious India (CRI) Mangalore Unit organized a one-day workshop titled “Transforming Ministry with AI” on August 15, 2024, at the Canara Communication Centre, CODP, Mangalore. The event, held in association with the Canara Communication Centre and powered by www.ailumina.in, an AI learning platform, aimed to empower religious leaders in the fields of education, social service, and religious formation through the application of artificial intelligence.

The workshop began with a hymn to Mother Mary on the occasion of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Around 50 members of the CRI from various congregations within the Mangalore Diocese participated, including religious sisters serving as teachers, administrators, principals, formators, novices, and student sisters. The workshop focused on equipping these religious leaders with AI tools to enhance their ministries and leadership roles.

The sessions were conducted by Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, a Google Certified AI Coach and Media Professional and director of Canara Communication Centre, and Mr Leo Victor Zalki, an Oracle and Google Certified AI Coach and Director of Oxidane Enviro LLP. Their expertise provided valuable insights into leveraging AI to improve educational outcomes, social services, personal upliftment, and the formation of religious life.

Fr Anil Fernandes emphasized the importance of integrating AI into the workplace, stating that it is the need of the hour. He added that attending such workshops would ensure that religious communities remain effective and innovative in their service to society and community building.

Sr Severine Menezes SAP, President of CRI Mangalore, spearheaded the organization of this workshop for religious sisters, highlighting the significance of incorporating modern technology into religious practices. The event also saw the presence of Sr. Ailine SCCG Vice President, Fr Vishwas SJ, Treasurer, Sr Rita UFS Executive Members of CRI Mangalore unit. The workshop ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Sr. Florine Dsouza Sisters of St Ann of Providence.

For more details on future workshops and online courses, visit www.ailumina.in, www.cccmangalore.in