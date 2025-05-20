Cricket Betting Tips and Cash Prizes: Exploring the JohnnyBet Tipsters League

The JohnnyBet website is home to a thriving online betting community driven by the premise of safe and responsible gambling. From the sportsbook and casino reviews to the promo codes and Tipster League, there is so much to enjoy when using this free online betting platform.

Having been in business since 2009, when a group of friends joined forces to start an online betting community, JohnnyBet has grown to become one of the biggest betting sites of its kind. For those who are interested in making their own cricket betting tips and winning cash prizes, the JohnnyBet Tipsters league is a good place to start.

The JohnnyBet Tipsters League

The JohnnyBet Tipsters League is fantastic on many levels, one of which is that it is free to enter yet possible to win big cash prizes. The beauty of the Tipsters League is that it is not about each player submitting their tips and taking the easy option. For example, if England are playing Sri Lanka at home in a Test Match, it does not take much knowledge to tip England to win that match. However, the JohnnyBet Tipsters League differs in that the profit is awarded based on the odds and stake of each tip. That is what makes the contest so exciting. The bigger the odds and the larger the stake, the more profit is made, just like a real bet.

When it comes to real betting, the bonus codes at JohnnyBet are particularly popular, especially as some provide exclusive sports betting bonuses. If we take the promo code Linebet as an example, using this code can get players an exclusive sports betting bonus that is more generous than the regular bonus offered by the sportsbook. Simply using the links and adding the promo code in registration is all that is required.

In addition to betting tips, players can also access analysis of matches, cricket betting tips, and follow the top tipsters on the JohnnyBet platform. It is also possible to create a private league so groups of people can compete against each other and in the overall Tipsters League for the big prizes. There is a total prize pool of €50,000 in the Tipsters League, with the overall winner at the end of the season receiving a €15,000 prize. Remember, this competition is free to enter, which is incredible.

How to Enter the JohnnyBet Tipsters League

Entering the Tipsters League is straightforward and begins with a free JohnnyBet account. Having created an account, there is a link in the top menu under ‘Contests’ for the Tipsters League. Click the ‘Add Coupon’ button, which can be found on the main dashboard, Tipsters League page, or on the account profile page. Finding an event on which to create a bet is simple and there is a menu of sports, including cricket, and the option to search for a specific event. Having selected the sport and the match, the markets and odds for that event are displayed. Having chosen odds and added a stake, clicking the ‘Publish coupon’ button makes the bet live.

Coupons are settled shortly after the completion of the event. Profit is added to the ongoing total for the season and the leaderboard updated. Not only are there prizes for the end of the season but also monthly prizes, such as official shirts of sports teams. So, the JohnnyBet Tipsters League is simple to play and a lot of fun, with big prizes to be won.

Why Play the JohnnyBet Tipsters League?

There are so many reasons to play the JohnnyBet Tipsters League. It is free to enter and there are big cash prizes to be won but there is more to the competition than the money. It is so much fun to play and seeing who is the most knowledgeable when it comes to sports betting tips is hugely exciting.