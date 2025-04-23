CWC calls emergency meeting at Cong’s office over ghastly terror attack in J&K

New Delhi: The Congress party has called an emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), its highest decision-making body on Thursday, in light of the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Pahalgam that claimed over two dozen innocent lives.

KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary took to X to share the information about the CWC’s meeting on Thursday and said that it will take place at 24 Akbar Road, the erstwhile headquarters of the party office.

A group of heavily-armed terrorists unleashed mayhem in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows on Tuesday, as they opened fire at a gathering of tourists, brutally murdering 26 people and injuring many others.

Congress leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have denounced the cowardly act of terror and termed the attacks as “extremely condemnable and heartbreaking.” They also expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased tourists.

Congress leader KC Venugopal reached Srinagar this morning, to pay homage to the lost lives in the horrific terror attacks.

While paying tributes to the departed souls, KC Venugopal said, “We must stand united, not only in mourning but also in our unflinching resolve against violence, against terror.”

“My heartfelt prayers are with the bereaved families. India will never forget,” he wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also said that the families of the victims deserve full justice and our fullest support.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the attacks, saying “The perpetrators of this heinous terror attack must not go unpunished. The innocent victims must get justice.”

“Unity in action, in the wake of adversity is the need of the hour. This cross-border terror attack should be responded to with an adequate and resolute reply. GOI must talk to all political parties to ensure security in Jammu and Kashmir and make every possible effort to ensure the safety of tourists in the state,” he said in a post on X.