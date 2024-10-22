Cyclone Dana threat: East Coast Rly cancels 198 trains; activates Disaster Management Cell

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has activated a round-the-clock Disaster Management Cell at its headquarters at Rail Sadan here, as well as at Divisional headquarters in Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, and Sambalpur for the early restoration of train services and railway infrastructure affected in the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ which is expected to hit the Odisha coast on October 24.

Meanwhile, the ECoR also announced the cancellation of 198 trains for three days on October 23, 24 and 25 in view of the cyclonic storm.

The General Manager of ECoR, Parmeshwar Funkwal on Tuesday chaired a preparatory meeting and advised all the senior railway officials to take necessary steps to ensure ‘Zero Risk to Passengers’.

Funkwal during the meeting emphasized on deployment of special teams for the early restoration of tracks, signalling systems and electrification etc., to ensure quick restoration of the train services after the cyclone.

“ECoR has prioritised passenger safety by positioning specialised teams for the swift restoration of tracks, signalling systems, and electrification processes. In the event of power outages, diesel locomotives will be on standby to ensure continued train operations. Emergency Control Rooms are operational around the clock, equipped with satellite phones to maintain communication during the crisis,” informed ECoR sources.

The Railway sources also stated that ECoR is closely monitoring conditions at all stations between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam as a red alert has been issued for the coastal areas.

The ECoR will keep a close watch to save railway bridges, tracks, yards, OHE & Signaling System due to heavy rain. The railways will also ensure clearance of silt, vegetation and other obstructions from catch water and side drains, patrolling at vulnerable locations by deputing patrolmen & Watchmen.

“Patrolling of Railway tracks by Patrolmen has been planned during heavy rain. They observe danger or interruption if any and protect the trains and travelling passengers from any unusual occurrence. Stationary Patrolmen and Watchmen have also been deployed at vulnerable locations. Mobile Patrolmen have been deployed in vulnerable sections, informed ECoR sources.

The sectional Gangmen have been instructed to organize patrolling of the track on their own in their beat whenever there is heavy rain to make sure that the track is safe for the passage of trains and ensure protection at all locations where washouts and slips are likely to occur.

The ECoR has made arrangements for the stock of sufficient quantities of cyclone reserve materials, such as boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust, and ballast at identified locations.