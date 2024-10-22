President Murmu pays respect to Thakkar Bapa

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu attended an event on the completion of 75 years of Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 22).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that her visit to Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan is like a visit to a sacred place.

She also paid her respect to Thakkar Bapa, a prominent Indian social worker dedicated to the upliftment of tribal communities in Gujarat.

The President was happy to note that the Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh is working with the ideals of Thakkar Bapa. It works on issues like poverty, illiteracy and poor health prevalent in the tribal society.

She also noted that this Sangh is working for the welfare and empowerment of girls and women.

The President expressed confidence that people associated with the Bharatiya Adim Jati Sevak Sangh will continue to maintain their dedication in the future as well by following the ideals of public service established by Thakkar Bapa.

At the event, she also threw light on the life journey of Thakkar Bapa, who was elected as a member of the Constituent Assembly that was convened to frame the Constitution of India.

President Droupadi Murmu said, “I am happy to see that in the last decade, many major schemes have been launched for the development and welfare of the tribal community. Twenty days before, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji launched Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. The benefit of this campaign will reach more than 5 crore people in the country.”

“For the PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) Community, works are ongoing for many schemes under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). The number of Eklavya schools is rising continuously. Many such schemes are being given by the government to the tribal society which is proof of priority being given to them,” she added.