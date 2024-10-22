Shocking Murder in Udupi: Friend Kills Associate in Heated Altercation

Udupi: In a disturbing turn of events, a man was fatally stabbed by his friend during a violent confrontation in Udupi on October 22. The incident took place in a room on the ground floor of the Krishna Kripa Building, located near the old KSRTC bus stand.

The victim, identified as Prashant Shetty, 32, was a resident of Korangrapadi. His alleged assailant, Eeranna Yané Dinesh, hails from Huvina Hadagali in the Vijayanagara district. Preliminary reports suggest that the fatal violence erupted following an argument that ensued after an alcohol-fueled gathering.

According to eyewitness accounts, Eeranna reportedly used a sharp object to slit Prashant’s throat during the dispute. Tragically, Prashant succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crime.

In a surprising turn of events, Eeranna contacted law enforcement shortly after the incident, voluntarily surrendering and confessing to the murder. He is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

The local police, led by Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K. and Assistant Superintendent Siddalingappa, promptly responded to the scene. Investigators conducted a thorough examination and enlisted fingerprint experts to gather critical evidence from the location.

Authorities are pursuing a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder and plan to file charges against Eeranna. Meanwhile, Prashant Shetty’s body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.