D.K. Shivakumar Emphasizes Self-Confidence and Service at Puttige Swamiji’s Birthday Celebration

Udupi: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of self-confidence, selfless service, and religious tolerance at the 64th Birth Janma Nakshatra Celebration of Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, the pontiff of Puthige Sri Krishna Math in Udupi.

Shivakumar began by addressing the public perception of him, stating, “Some people call me a rock. A rock is nature; if carved, it takes shape; if worshipped, it becomes culture. From a rock, you can make a step, a pillar, gravel, or an idol. In the same way, you can use me however you wish.” This statement underscored his willingness to serve the public in any capacity.

He further expressed his devotion and mindfulness, acknowledging the scrutiny he faces: “Whatever I say, people tend to find fault with it. That is why I always pray to Lord Krishna not to let any wrong words escape my mouth.” He conveyed a sense of humility and a commitment to responsible speech, highlighting the importance of thoughtful communication in public life. He noted that receiving the divine darshan of Lord Krishna and participating in the release of a special postal cover on Madhvacharya alongside the Swamiji filled him with a sense of blessing.

Shivakumar then shifted his focus to the essence of religion and devotion. “Religion, worship, and devotion are not things meant for display. It is our duty to carry forward the traditions and values of all people,” he asserted, emphasizing the intrinsic value of faith and the importance of upholding cultural heritage. He recounted his personal experiences at the Krishna Math, recalling a “Vishwaroopa darshan of Lord Krishna” that triggered profound reflections on his life.

Quoting a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, Shivakumar articulated the significance of religion as a path to self-assurance: “Our religion is a path that strengthens a person’s self-confidence.” He lauded Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji’s progressive views, referencing the pontiff’s speech at the United Nations, where he advocated for freedom of religious choice. “We should not be chained or bound by religion; instead, we must freely choose the religion we desire,” Shivakumar quoted, aligning himself with this inclusive perspective.

He further elaborated on the unifying nature of faith, stating, “Religion is one philosophy. Names may be many, but God is one; forms of worship may vary, but devotion is one; deeds may differ, but sincerity is one.” Shivakumar cited various names for the divine, including Shiva and Krishna, to illustrate the shared foundation underlying diverse religious expressions. He characterized Lord Krishna as a multifaceted figure – “a teacher, a guide, a thinker, a politician, a lover, and a philosopher” – suggesting that these attributes are essential for achieving success. He connected these qualities to figures from the Mahabharata, emphasizing the need for righteousness, generosity, focus, strength, wisdom, and strategic thinking.

Drawing upon historical anecdotes, Shivakumar recounted a story about Alexander the Great seeking advice from Aristotle on conquering India. According to the tale, Aristotle advised Alexander to bring back the Ramayana, the Bhagavad Gita, water from the Ganga, Krishna’s flute, and a philosopher, symbolizing the true treasures of Indian culture. Shivakumar then reflected on the symbolism of Krishna’s flute and other instruments, noting how seemingly simple objects can produce profound and peaceful sounds.

Shivakumar concluded his address by underscoring the power of prayer and perseverance: “Even if our efforts fail, prayer never fails. Through prayer, we share our joys and sorrows with God and continue walking on the path of success.” He acknowledged the transient nature of both victory and defeat, quoting DVG’s “Kaggas” to emphasize the potential within every individual. He emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities and maintaining faith, comparing faith to the vital roots of a tree. He closed by expressing his gratitude for the blessings he received from Swamiji and the attendees, praying for their continued support.