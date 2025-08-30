DCM Shivakumar Accuses BJP and JD(S) of Exploiting Religion for Political Gain

Udupi: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has levied serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)], asserting that both parties are engaged in the exploitation of religion and public sentiment for political advantage. Shivakumar made these remarks while addressing questions from the media in Udupi on Saturday.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s comments were specifically in response to inquiries regarding the recent JD(S) and BJP convention held in Dharmasthala. He stated unequivocally that these parties “do not care about the lives of the people,” and instead, are focused on “playing politics over religion and emotions.”

During the press interaction, Shivakumar was also asked whether his visit to Udupi was intended to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. In reply, he affirmed his intention to receive blessings from various sources, stating, “I have come to seek the blessings of Krishna, Ganesha, and yours (the media) as well. I need everyone’s blessings, including yours.”

Addressing concerns about the timing of his visit, given ongoing discussions surrounding the proposed September Revolution, Shivakumar dismissed any insinuation of political opportunism. “There is nothing like that,” he asserted. “Prayer is my regular practice.” He further clarified that he had received prior invitations from the Udupi Krishna Matha, explaining, “The Udupi Krishna Matha had invited me earlier, too. After our government came to power, they invited me again, but I couldn’t make it then. Now, I have come.”

Shivakumar’s statements highlight the ongoing political tensions in the region and underscore the sensitive issue of religion in the political arena. His accusations against the BJP and JD(S) are likely to fuel further debate and discussion in the days to come.