Dairy unions emerged as powerful symbols: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Monday that dairy unions have emerged as powerful symbols of the strength and unity of cattle rearers.

“These unions, comprising small livestock owners operating in an organised manner, exemplify the philosophy of cooperation is power,” said the Chief Minister while addressing the White Revolution Phase II and Alwar Milk Union Day celebrations in Alwar.

He emphasised that these unions have played a pivotal role in promoting development, public participation, and self-reliance, especially through the increasing participation of women in the dairy sector, which is fostering their economic empowerment.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 23.27 crore Siliserh drinking water enhancement project, aimed at improving water supply to Alwar city through tube wells and pipelines.

He also launched two new Alwar Dairy products — Mawa and 15-kg packs of toned milk curd.

Sharma noted: “Today is a celebration of the tireless efforts of our farmers and cattle rearers. The Alwar Milk Union, planted as a small initiative over 50 years ago, has grown into a strong institution — a ‘banyan tree’ of success. From collecting just 500 litres of milk in its early days, the union now handles an average of 1.5 lakh litres daily, providing direct and indirect employment to around 50,000 people.”

He highlighted the enhancement of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi in Rajasthan from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per year and the provision of the highest wheat MSP bonus in the country.

Sharma said that the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will significantly improve drinking and irrigation water supply in eastern Rajasthan, including Alwar.

He added that initiatives like the Yamuna Water Agreement, Mahi-Dewas Project for the Shekhawati region, and a Rs 3,400 crore allocation for the Indira Gandhi Canal Project are underway.

“Our goal is to ensure daytime electricity to all farmers by 2027. Currently, over 60,000 farmers are already receiving daytime power,” he noted. The Feeder Improvement Scheme is also being implemented with priority.

The Chief Minister announced that approximately Rs 30,000 crore in short-term interest-free crop loans have been disbursed to nearly 47 lakh farmers. The government has also introduced services like the toll-free mobile veterinary helpline (1962) and the Chief Minister Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana.

Under the Rajasthan Cooperative Gopal Credit Card Loan Scheme, over 37,000 cattle rearers have received interest-free loans.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to transparent governance, Sharma said, “In our 17-month tenure, there has not been a single paper leak. Around 300 accused involved in paper leak cases during the previous regime have been arrested and jailed.”