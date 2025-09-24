Dakshina Kannada Automobile & Tyre Dealers’ Association Bestows Lifetime Achievement Award Upon B. Srikanth Kamath

Mangalore: The Dakshina Kannada Automobile & Tyre Dealers’ Association (DKATDA) convened its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the St. Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Auditorium in Bendur, where it conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award upon Belady Srikanth Kamath, a distinguished veteran of the automotive industry. The event also celebrated the academic accomplishments of 14 meritorious students.

B. Srikanth Kamath, aged 80, was recognized for his enduring contributions to the sector. A graduate of 1969, Mr. Kamath joined his family enterprise, U. Subraya Nayak, which was established by his grandfather in 1934. Initially a dealer for Royal Enfield motorcycles, the firm adapted to market changes in 1985 by focusing on spare parts and service, demonstrating Mr. Kamath’s steadfast dedication to his clientele. His long-standing service as Treasurer of the DKATDA was also acknowledged.

Association Vice President Harsha Kumar Kedige presented the Lifetime Achievement Award, accompanied by other key members. The citation, read by Secretary K. Vilas Kumar, emphasized Mr. Kamath’s continued active involvement in the company his grandfather founded, even at the age of 80, underscoring his unwavering commitment to both his customers and the broader automobile industry. Joint Secretary Athmika Amin, Treasurer Maroor Shashidhar Pai, Joint Treasurer K. Laxminarayan Nayak, Special Invitee T. Ratnakar Pai, managing committee member Prasanna K. R., and Manager Ramdas Pai were also in attendance.

In addition to honoring Mr. Kamath, the DKATDA recognized the academic achievements of students affiliated with its members. Fourteen students were awarded certificates and cash prizes for their outstanding performance in the SSLC and PUC examinations. The honored students included Vignesh Kamath, Vrushali, Prakruthi K., Rajath Raghavendra Prasad, Poojyashree, Srishti M., Prakhyath Shetty, Rishan R., Anush N., Sharanya B. R., Adarsh Bhat K., Ishan Shetty, Nimal Jose Sajith, and Naman A. Suvarna. These students represent families associated with various automotive businesses, including PSN Automotive Marketing, Vishram Motors, Mandovi Motors, Supreme Auto Dealers, Arvind Motors, Satyam Agencies, and Sand King Minerals (Mangaluru); Shri Lubricants and Shri Mallikarjuna Automobiles (Sullia), and City Auto Spares (Ujire).

The AGM also saw the induction of 22 new members into the association. The event concluded with a cultural program and family gathering hosted by Preetham Kumar Nayak, featuring a video retrospective of the organization’s history, entertainment by the Tulu comedy troupe of Umesh Mijar, and a trade fair showcasing products from manufacturers and distributors. Classic Automobiles, Mangaluru, Shri Mallikarjuna Automobiles, and Shri Lubricants, Sullia, were the recipients of the lucky draw’s bumper prizes.

During the meeting, Kashinath Nayak, President of the Udupi District Automobile Dealers Association, advocated for enhanced collaboration between the two district trade bodies. The proceedings commenced with an invocation by Prasanna K. R. and Preetham Kumar Nayak. Vice President Harsha Kumar Kedige extended a welcome to the attendees, representing President Kasturi Prabhakar Pai, who was unable to attend. Secretary K. Vilas Kumar presented the annual report, and Treasurer Maroor Shashidhar Pai delivered the financial report. The event was compered by Athmika Amin.