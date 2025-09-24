Feast of St. Padre Pio Celebrated at St. Padre Pio Shrine, St. Anne’s Friary, Mangalore

Mangaluru: The Feast of St. Padre Pio was solemnly celebrated on 23rd September at the St. Padre Pio Shrine, located within St. Anne’s Friary, Jail Road, Mangalore. A large gathering of the faithful came together in prayer and devotion to honor the saint, revered for his deep spirituality, stigmata, and unwavering faith. This year’s celebration was held under the theme, “St. Padre Pio: Pilgrim of the Cross, Messenger of Hope.”

The solemn Eucharistic celebration was presided over by Rev. Dr. Rajesh Rosario, Rector of St. Joseph’s Seminary, Jeppu, and concelebrated by over 30 priests. The devout participation of numerous devotees made the occasion spiritually enriching, while the soulful choir led by Mr. Joe Rodrigues and the Padre Pio Choir added to the liturgical atmosphere.

After Mass, three major releases were launched under the Capuchin Publication Trust. These included “Ten Green Commandments,” translated from English by Fr. George D’Souza of Chikkamagaluru Diocese. This work promotes ecological awareness from a faith-based perspective. The Daily Bible – Capuchin Bible Diary 2026 is an annual spiritual guide with daily Scripture readings and reflections. The 2026 Calendar of the Divine Mercy Retreat Centre features key liturgical dates and spiritual themes for the coming year.

The celebration also included a felicitation ceremony recognizing outstanding achievers. Remona Evette Pereira, a final-year BA student at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, was honoured for her record-breaking 170-hour Bharatanatyam performance, which earned her a place in the Golden Book of World Records, making her the first in the world to achieve this feat. Aashna Jewel D’Souza was felicitated for being crowned Miss India Astral 2025 and for her forthcoming participation in Miss Universe Celestial 2026, a moment of pride for the local community. Donors and benefactors of the feast were also warmly acknowledged and thanked for their generosity and continued support.

In his concluding remarks, Fr. Jerald Lobo, Guardian of the Capuchin community at St. Anne’s Friary, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the clergy, donors, volunteers, and devotees for their involvement and support in making the feast a meaningful occasion. The celebration concluded with a fellowship meal, uniting the community in joy and togetherness, embodying the spirit of love and hope that characterized the life of St. Padre Pio, the Pilgrim of the Cross and Messenger of Hope.