Dakshina Kannada District Rajyotsava Awards for 2025 Announced

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district administration has officially announced the recipients of the prestigious Rajyotsava Awards for the year 2025. These awards recognize and celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals and organizations across a diverse spectrum of fields within the district. The honorees have been selected for their sustained commitment and remarkable achievements that have positively impacted the region’s social, cultural, economic, and developmental landscape.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 1st, as part of the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. The event will be held at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru, a venue known for hosting significant district events. District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will preside over the ceremony and present the awards to the deserving recipients. The Rajyotsava Awards are a symbol of the state government’s appreciation for the dedication and hard work of individuals and organizations that have played a vital role in the progress of Dakshina Kannada.

The selected awardees represent a broad range of sectors, including arts, literature, education, social service, agriculture, sports, and entrepreneurship. Their accomplishments reflect the rich tapestry of talent and dedication that exists within the district. Each recipient has demonstrated a profound commitment to their respective fields, contributing significantly to the betterment of society and the overall development of the region. The awards not only acknowledge past achievements but also serve as an inspiration for others to strive for excellence and contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of Dakshina Kannada.

Achievers:

Ashok Poovayya, Rajani Damodar Shetty, Vijay Suvarna, Muhammad Ali Uchchil, Haji B.H. Khader, Praveen Shetty Pilar, Sister Luciana Pinto, Ismail Shafi Babbukatte, Anil Das, Gangadhar S. Poojary, Muhammad Mukkacheri, Ganesh S., Mohan Rai, Sudarshan Padiyar, B. Sudarshan Naak, Sundar Rai Mandara, Shailaja Rajesh, J.D. Appuswamy, Dr. Prem Marian J. Moras, Asangappa S. Palti, Ziauddin Ahmed, Ramanna Gowda, Dr. S. Padmanabha Bhatt, Srinivas Shetty, Uday Kumar, Reverend Yvette Pereira, Dr. Ashwini S. Shetty, Joseph Mathias, K.P. Santosh Shetty, J. Krishna Kotian, Gopal A. Kotian, Rukkaiya Poojary, Peter Jerry Rodrigues, K. Babu Safalya Vagga, Somanath Pandit, Harish Kumar, Shashidharacharya, journalists A.K. Kukkila and Rajesh Kumar Daddangadi, Dr. Mamatha Shetty, Satish Ira and Archana S., Vasanti P. Ameen, Satish Devadiga Aaldangadi, Sudha Elenje, Balakrishna Rai Poradal, Jitendra Suvarna, Vishwanath Shetty K., Surendra, Vishwas Gurupura, Avinash Rao, Mulki Karunakar Shetty, Dinesh Kumar, Dr. Vivian Mendonca, Zainin Mural Lobo, Kukkadi Tantri Preetham, Bailumoodukare Satish Alva, Sachidananda Shetty, Vijay Kumar Sorake, Jasmitha Kodenkeri, Haseynar Thalittanunji, Muhammad Nawaz, Arjun Bhandarkar, Srinivas M. Mijar, Edakkana Mahabaleshwara Bhatt, Raviraj Shetty, Ramadas, and Dacial Amanda Conasso.

Associations & Organizations:

Ajay Sports Club Kulai, Shivaji Friends Tokkottu, Vijay Games Bolara, Billava Brigade Kankanady, Vighneshwara Rural Development Service Committee Bondantila, Nammura Dhwani Ullal, Brahmashree Narayana Guru Seva Sangha Gramachavadi, Shri Durga Friends (R) Chhota Mangalore, SYS Mudipu, Shamsul Ulama Darussalam Academy Kinya, Siddhivinayaka Youth Association (R) Kambalabettu, Ubar Sporting Club (R) Uppinangady, Dakshina Kannada District Moolyara Yane Kulala Matru Sangha, Shridevi Mahila Mandal Haleangadi, Mullakadu Friends Circle, Ranga Swaroopa (R) Kunjattabail, Azad Youth Cultural Association Jokatte, Brahmashree Narayana Guru Samaj Seva Sangha Bajpe Karambaru, Sri Omshree Geleyara Balaga Nayil, GHM Foundation Arala, Sri Narayana Guru Swami Seva Sangha Belthangady, Sri Vishnu Yuvashakti Balaga (R) Ariadka Puttur, Ami Ani Anchim Mangalore, Canara Chambers of Commerce and Industries Mangalore, D Group (R) Vittla, Dakshina Kannada District Bakuda Social Service Committee Attavar Mangalore.