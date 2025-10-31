Mangaluru Police Recover Rs 17 Lakh in “Digital Arrest” Scam, Return Funds to Elderly Victim

Mangaluru: In a commendable display of swift action and effective cybercrime intervention, the Mangaluru Police have successfully recovered Rs 17 lakh and returned the full amount to a 79-year-old woman who was victimized in a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam. The symbolic handover of the recovered funds took place at the Police Commissioner’s office, with Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Mithun and Ravishankar present.

DCP Mithun, addressing members of the press, detailed the sequence of events that led to the recovery. On October 23rd, the elderly resident of Bejai received a WhatsApp video call from an individual impersonating a police officer. The scammer falsely asserted that an arrest warrant had been issued against her and threatened her with immediate detention unless she transferred funds for “verification” purposes.

Under duress and subjected to what the fraudsters termed a “digital arrest” lasting approximately five hours, the victim transferred her life savings, totaling ₹17 lakh, from her bank account to the perpetrator’s account at around 3:00 PM.

Later that evening, the distraught woman confided in a neighbor, who promptly escorted her to the Cyber Crime Police Station. Acting with urgency, officers contacted the bank through the 1930 helpline, successfully freezing the scammer’s account before the illicitly obtained funds could be withdrawn.

On October 24th, the police filed a petition with the court requesting the release of the frozen funds. Following a two-day public holiday, the court approved the release order on October 27th, enabling the police to transfer the entire sum back to the victim’s account.

DCP Mithun emphasized the critical role of prompt reporting in the successful recovery of the funds. He noted that in many cybercrime cases, victims hesitate to lodge complaints due to fear or embarrassment, significantly hindering the chances of recovering stolen money.

The statistics paint a concerning picture of the prevalence of cybercrime within Mangaluru city limits. So far this year, cybercriminals have defrauded citizens of a staggering Rs 8 crore. Of this amount, approximately Rs 35.98 lakh has been recovered. DCP Mithun highlighted that senior citizens are frequently targeted in these insidious “digital arrest” scams.

He issued a strong advisory to the public, urging them not to panic if they receive suspicious WhatsApp or online calls demanding money. “Do not engage, do not transfer money, and immediately contact the Cyber Crime Police Station,” he implored.

DCP Mithun further clarified that the concept of a ‘digital arrest’ has no basis in Indian law. He stressed that no government or investigative agency, including the Police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), or the Judiciary, conducts arrests or investigations online through calls or video chats.

In addition to “digital arrest” scams, the DCP cautioned the public against fraudulent “digital investment” schemes and fake stock trading platforms promoted online. He advised individuals to meticulously verify whether investment platforms are approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before transferring any funds.

The Mangaluru Police are actively engaged in conducting awareness campaigns, reaching out to households and educational institutions to educate the public and prevent further instances of cyber fraud, he concluded.