Dakshina Kannada Launches Mobile App for Sand Procurement and Transportation

Mangaluru: The District Sand Monitoring Committee of Dakshina Kannada has announced the launch of the ‘DK Sand Bazaar’ mobile application, designed to streamline the purchase and transport of sand for both the general public and development projects within the district. The initiative aims to facilitate access to sand resources stored in the 15 officially approved sand blocks located in non-Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas.

A press release issued by the Senior Geologist of Dakshina Kannada District detailed the app’s functionality, stating that individuals seeking to transport sand must register their vehicles on the ‘DK Sand Bazaar’ platform. This system has been implemented to manage and monitor sand distribution for public and private sector development initiatives. Citizens and project managers can now procure sand through the online platform, accessible via the mobile application.

The 15 designated sand blocks collectively hold 330,405 metric tonnes of sand, authorized for mining under Environmental Clearance (EC) regulations. However, by EC guidelines, sand mining operations are suspended annually between June 5 and October 15. Consequently, sand mining activities are currently prohibited within the leasehold areas of the Dakshina Kannada district.

Since March 2025, the ‘DK Sand Bazaar’ app has facilitated the distribution of 12,126 metric tonnes of sand from the 27,550 metric tonnes stored in depots. An additional 36,737 metric tonnes have been transported using the Integrated e-Management System (IEMS) platform.

As of now, 43,848 metric tonnes of sand are available for booking at sand stockyards through the dksandbazaar.com website. The District Sand Monitoring Committee has emphasized that the supply of sand is strictly limited to within the geographical boundaries of Dakshina Kannada. The release stated that under no circumstances is sand to be transported outside the district.

For additional information or in the event of technical issues encountered while using the ‘DK Sand Bazaar’ booking platform, the public is encouraged to contact the Senior Geologist, Department of Mines and Geology, at 0824-2429932 or 6364019555. The launch of this app marks a significant step towards efficient and transparent management of sand resources in Dakshina Kannada.