Minister Rao Emphasizes Impartial Development Initiatives for Mangaluru District

Mangaluru: In a declaration underscoring the government’s commitment to equitable progress, District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao affirmed that developmental projects within the district will be executed without partisan considerations, ensuring uniform treatment across all regions in the implementation of government schemes.

Minister Rao articulated this vision during a series of inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies held on Friday. The events included the inauguration of the newly constructed D. Devaraj Urs Bhavan in Urvastores, the unveiling of the new Indira Gandhi Women’s Nursing Hostel, and the commencement of construction for Post-Matric Girls’ Hostels under the D. Devaraj Urs Scheme, in addition to a model hostel project.

“In the implementation of diverse schemes and projects, all areas within the district will be given equal consideration. The paramount objective is the betterment of the populace, and the government will proceed by fostering trust amongst all stakeholders,” the Minister stated.

He highlighted the inauguration of approximately Rs 5 crore worth of hostel facilities for students, alongside the commencement of two post-matric hostels. Acknowledging the district’s prominence as an educational hub, attracting students from various regions of the state, Minister Rao emphasized the escalating demand for hostel accommodations. In response, he assured that the government would prioritize the development and expansion of such facilities.

Furthermore, Minister Rao reiterated the government’s dedication to the empowerment of female students, citing ongoing initiatives such as complimentary bus travel and a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000. These measures, he noted, are designed to bolster self-reliance among young women and facilitate their educational pursuits.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath served as the presiding officer for the day’s proceedings. The event was also attended by MLC Ivan D’Souza, Chairperson of Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation Mamatha D.S. Gatti, Chairperson of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority Sadashiva Ullal, President of Karnataka Are Bhasha Culture and Literary Academy Sadananda Mavaji, Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V., Zilla Panchayat CEO Narvade Vinayak Karbhari, District Officer of Backward Classes Welfare Department Bindhya N. Nayak, and other distinguished guests.