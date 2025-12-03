Dalit youth ‘custodial death’: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday handed over the case of a Dalit youth’s death, allegedly due to custodial torture at the Viveknagar police station in Bengaluru, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated, “In the Viveknagar lock-up death case, we have suspended one inspector and two constables. We have ordered a CID investigation. Further action will be taken once the report is submitted.”

The deceased’s mother has lodged a complaint against the police officers at the Madanayakanahalli police station.

Adilaxmi, the victim’s mother, alleged that her son, 31-year-old Darshan alias Singamalai, a resident of Sonnenahalli, died on November 26 at a rehabilitation centre.

She stated that he was taken into custody by Viveknagar police on November 13, kept in “illegal detention” for three days, and tortured.

Afterwards, he was left at the rehabilitation centre on November 15. The staff of the centre informed her on November 26 that her son had died.

She alleged that the death was caused by police torture and negligence of the rehabilitation centre staff.

A complaint was filed against the inspector of Viveknagar police station and other officers.

Ashwini, the deceased’s wife, also alleged that policemen in civil clothes approached her on November 29 and forced her to withdraw the complaint.

She further alleged that the policemen had beaten her husband with lathis and pipes and shifted him to the rehabilitation centre to cover up the incident.

Darshan had allegedly caused panic at a church by flashing a weapon. Two policemen reportedly came to his house, beat him in front of the residence, and took him away. He was not booked as he was in an inebriated state. The family had requested that he be admitted to a rehabilitation centre as he was under the influence of drugs.

In her complaint, Adilaxmi stated that when she visited her son while he was kept in the lock-up, he was unable to walk due to the assault.

The civil rights groups have also sought protection for the family.

The CID has registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and started further investigation.