K’taka BJP nominates M Nagaraj for Rajya Sabha; highlights academic, organisational background

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced staunch Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) man, Prof. M. Nagaraj, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election, highlighting his long academic, administrative and organisational experience.

The statement by the BJP Karnataka unit stated on Monday, “Originally from Hubballi-Dharwad, Nagaraj has a strong academic background and has served as a professor for several years. He has been associated with student politics since his college days and was actively involved with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before entering active politics through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Within the party organisation, he has held key responsibilities, including serving as a state vice president of the Karnataka BJP unit. He is also known for his administrative experience, having previously served as a member of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Nagaraj has additionally worked on organisational initiatives linked to the BJP’s broader ideological framework inspired by Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He has been associated with a programme aimed at constructing party offices in every district, part of a vision project under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and has served as Karnataka coordinator for the building construction committee.

The party said his nomination reflects its preference for leaders with a combination of academic grounding, administrative exposure and organisational experience.

The BJP has also announced candidatures of senior leaders Lingaraj Patil and Raghu Kautilya for the posts of the Legislative Council.

R. Raghu Kautilya, State President, OBC Morcha, has worked in fields of language, literature, journalism, culture, education, and social service. He is an MA postgraduate in Political Science. He has worked as Chairman for Mysore Paints and Varnishes Limited, Dr Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, and is the founder of Kautilya Vidyalaya and Nypunya School of Excellence.

Lingaraj Patil, a senior party leader, stated, “The party has given an opportunity to me to serve society as well as the state. It’s a golden opportunity to serve society. I worked for 37 years in the party. The party has recognised ‘karyakarta’ for such a post; I am very happy.”

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka stated, “Heartfelt wishes to Dr. M. Nagaraj, who has been selected as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha election from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, and to Shri Lingaraj Patil and Shri Raghu Kautilya, who have been chosen as party candidates for the Legislative Council elections.”

“May your experience, dedication, and people-centric vision strengthen the functioning of the legislative bodies, contribute to the development of the state, fulfil the aspirations of the people, and promote good governance. I wish you resounding success in the elections and hope that you achieve greater accomplishments in public life in the years to come,” he said.