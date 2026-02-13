Dark days for Karnataka, says BJP as Congress govt completes 1,000 days in power

Chitradurga: On the completion of 1,000 days of the Congress-led government in Karnataka, the BJP on Friday termed the period as “dark days” for the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka questioned, “The last 1,000 days have been dark days under the Congress government’s administration. Then for what achievement are they holding a convention.”

Ashoka said, “It is not even clear who the Chief Minister of the state is. If the media raises this question, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asks whether they are agents of someone. In such a situation, for what achievement are they organising a 1,000-day convention? These have been dark days.”

He further alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself has sent MLAs on foreign tours.

Ashoka alleged that ration cards have been cancelled by the government.

“A scam of Rs 6,000 crore has taken place in the Excise Department, and it is not known whether this money has gone to Rahul Gandhi or to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Perhaps the same money is being used to organise the convention,” he alleged.

He said the state is facing serious issues such as suicides by farmers and government officials, and shortages of life-saving medicines in government hospitals.

Due to “corruption”, one minister has already resigned and the Excise Minister should also quit, he demanded.

Referring to the Shakti scheme, he said issuing smart cards under the scheme is not appropriate. Initially, the government had announced free travel for all women, but now it is talking about smart cards. Not everyone will get a smart card.

As the government is “financially bankrupt”, this strategy has been adopted to reduce the number of beneficiaries under the Shakti scheme, he alleged.

Due to a shortage of buses, schoolchildren have been taken on trips in lorries. The government does not even have the capacity to provide buses, he said.

Speaking about the arrest of MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in rowdy-sheeter murder case, he alleged that the Congress government is targeting BJP legislators. “Byrathi Basavaraj himself surrendered to the police. This is a political conspiracy, and Congress leaders will face the consequences in the future,” he said.

On the Bhadra Upper Canal irrigation project issue, he said they would certainly attend if the Congress government convenes a meeting with the Centre. The government is not concerned about issues relating to river water and language, he alleged.

The nine Congress MPs are missing and they themselves should raise this issue in the Lok Sabha.

Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge has not spoken about this even once, Ashoka said.