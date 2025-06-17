DC Mullai Muhilan Transferred to Bengaluru, Darshan H V New DC of DK

Mangaluru: In a recent government order issued on June 17, the state government has transferred sixteen IAS officers, impacting key administrative roles across the state. Among those affected is Dakshina Kannada’s Deputy Commissioner, Mullai Muhilan, who has been transferred with immediate effect.

Mullai Muhilan will now serve as the Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps in Bengaluru, taking over from Pommala Sunil Kumar IAS, who held concurrent charge.

The government has appointed Darshan H V as the new Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. Darshan H V’s appointment is effective immediately, and he is expected to assume his responsibilities shortly.