DC Swaroopa TK Implements Alternate Traffic Arrangements for Shiruru Paryaya Festival in Udupi

Udupi: In anticipation of the Shiruru Paryaya Mahotsava at Sri Krishna Math, Udupi, the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner, Swaroopa T.K., has issued a comprehensive notification outlining alternate traffic arrangements within Udupi city limits. These measures are designed to ensure the orderly flow of traffic and public safety during the festival period.

The order, enacted under Rule 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 221(A)(2) & (5) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, will be in effect from 2:00 pm on January 17th to 7:00 am on January 18th. The notification details specific restrictions, diversions, and parking prohibitions throughout the city.

Key Traffic Modifications:

Vehicles from Mangaluru towards Udupi-Manipal: From 2:00 pm on January 17th to 7:00 am on January 18th, vehicles are mandated to proceed via NH-66 to Karavali Junction, entering Udupi city and the service bus stand through the Bannanje route before continuing towards Manipal. A complete prohibition of entry into Udupi city will be enforced from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, with Karavali Junction serving as the terminal point. Vehicles must return towards Mangaluru via Ambalapady and Balayipade on NH-66, while those heading to Manipal will be redirected from Karavali Junction via Ambagilu–Perampalli Road–Coin Circle–Syndicate Circle.

Vehicles from Kundapura towards Udupi-Manipal: Until 7:00 pm on January 17th, vehicles may enter Udupi city via Ambagilu–NH-66–Karavali Junction–Bannanje route. Subsequently, from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, all entry into Udupi city from Kundapura will be strictly prohibited. Karavali Junction will function as the terminal, with vehicles returning towards Kundapura via Nitturu–Ambagilu–Santhekatte. Traffic to Manipal will be diverted via Ambagilu–Perampalli Road–Coin Circle–Syndicate Circle.

Vehicles to and from Kukkikatte, Moodubelle, Alevoor, Korangrapady, Bailoor: Until 7:00 pm, access is permitted via Chitpady–Beedinagudde–Sharada Kalyana Mantapa–Kalsanka route. Afterwards, from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, entry into Udupi city is disallowed, with Mission Compound Road via Beedinagudde–Chitpady designated as the terminal point.

Vehicles from Karkala-Manipal towards Udupi: Direct entry via the Kalsanka route is permitted until 7:00 pm. Post 7:00 pm, entry into Udupi city is prohibited, with vehicles directed to Karavali Junction via Syndicate Circle–Coin Circle–Perampalli–Ambagilu–Nitturu for passenger drop-off, and subsequent return via the same route.

Vehicles from Mangaluru towards Mumbai / Bengaluru: On the evening of January 17th, buses en route to Mumbai/Hubballi must facilitate passenger boarding at Balayipade, while buses to Bengaluru will board at Manipal Inn. From 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, Karavali Junction will act as the terminal, with buses utilizing service roads for further transit.

Vehicles from Malpe towards Udupi: Until 6:00 pm, buses may enter via the Adi Udupi–Karavali Junction–Bannanje route. After 7:00 pm, vehicles from Malpe must turn back from Adi Udupi Junction, while those destined for Mangaluru or Kundapura should proceed via Karavali Junction.

No-Parking Zones:

Stringent no-parking zones will be enforced from 2:00 pm on January 17th to 7:00 am on January 18th on both sides of roads including Ambalapady–Jodukatte, Brahmagiri–Bannanje, Lion’s Circle–Mission Compound, Bethal Church–Syndicate Circle, Syndicate Circle–Triveni Junction, Hanuman (Triveni) Junction–Sanskrit College–Kanakadasa Road (Palimaru Math Gate), City Centre–Chitranjan Circle–Mitra Hospital, Ideal Junction–Tenka Pete Temple–PPC College, Kalsanka–Rajangana Parking Area, and Ocean Pearl Hotel–Katte Acharya Road–Mathura Hotel.

Entry and parking of all vehicles are strictly prohibited on Rathabeedi roads around Sri Krishna Math. Light vehicles and two-wheelers may utilize parking behind Pejawar Math, while parking is banned from Woodlands Hotel to the rear side of Pejawar Math.

Furthermore, from January 10th to 18th evenings, parking is prohibited from Triveni Junction to Sanskrit College via Kanakadasa Road. From 9:00 am on January 17th to 7:00 am on January 18th, traffic movement and parking are banned on both sides of roads near Swagatha Gopura, Kinnimulki, Govinda Kalyana Mantapa, Jodukatte, Lion’s Circle, Diana Circle, Mitra Junction, Ideal Junction, and Tenka Pete Road.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office urges all citizens and visitors to adhere to these regulations to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Shiruru Paryaya Festival.