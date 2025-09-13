DCCW Commemorates Feast of Nativity, Emphasizing Unity and Compassion

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) observed the Feast of the Nativity on September 13th at the Bishop’s House, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, in a celebration marked by a profound sense of unity, sharing, and caring. The event served as a testament to the organization’s commitment to fostering community and spiritual growth.

The proceedings commenced with a solemn invocation led by Advocate Sylvia, the Public Relations Officer, establishing a reflective ambiance for the gathering. Gretta Pinto, President of the DCCW, extended a formal welcome to the assembled members. The spiritual dimension of the occasion was further enriched by a thoughtful reflection shared by Spiritual Director Fr. Harry D’Souza, drawing inspiration from a pertinent Bible reading.

A symbolic gesture of gratitude and blessing was performed by Fr. Harry, who sanctified the newly harvested paddy corn and incorporated it into Payasam, a traditional sweet dish. This act underscored the feast’s agricultural significance and the community’s dependence on a bountiful harvest.

Violet Pereira, Secretary of the DCCW, presented a detailed report summarizing the key discussions and outcomes of the previous meeting, ensuring transparency and continuity within the organization’s administrative functions.

President Gretta Pinto, in her address, highlighted the historical significance of the event, noting that this marked the first instance in the DCCW’s history of formally celebrating the Feast of the Nativity. She expressed her sincere gratitude to all members for their enthusiastic participation and contributions, which were instrumental in ensuring the event’s resounding success.

Spiritual Director Fr. Harry D’Souza, in his remarks, lauded the DCCW as a well-established organization with a 64-year legacy. He commended the active engagement of its members and emphasized the importance of sustaining and strengthening their unity. “Today, you all come here to celebrate the feast of the Nativity. Thank you for spending time together,” he stated, acknowledging the value of communal fellowship.

Prior to the commencement of the festive meal, Fr. Harry led a prayer, invoking blessings upon the food and the fellowship shared. Linette Castelino, Vice President of the DCCW, delivered a formal vote of thanks, expressing appreciation to all who contributed to the event’s organization and execution.

Notably, the members of the DCCW collectively prepared over 20 distinct culinary items for the feast. The shared meal fostered a sense of camaraderie and symbolized the spirit of sharing and caring that underpinned the celebration of the Feast of the Nativity.