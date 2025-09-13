KMC Hospital Mangalore Celebrates 25 Years of Gastroenterology Excellence

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Mangalore is proud to announce the 25th anniversary of Gastroenterology Services, a significant milestone marking a quarter-century of dedicated service, pioneering treatments, and compassionate patient care. Since its inception in 2000, the department has grown as a regional leader, providing advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services for a wide range of digestive diseases.

Dr. B. V. Tantry, Head of Gastroenterology, reflected on the department’s journey. “Over the past 25 years, our department has been at the forefront of introducing advanced endoscopic procedures, including ERCP and EUS, significantly improving outcomes for patients with complex biliary and pancreatic issues. We have consistently invested in cutting-edge technology, ensuring our patients receive the best possible care.”

Highlighting the need to address emerging health issues, Dr. Sandeep Gopal, Consultant Gastroenterologist, spoke on a critical public health concern. “We are seeing a worrying rise in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), cancer of the digestive system, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and liver cirrhosis, particularly among children, young adults, and women. These conditions are often linked to obesity and poor dietary habits. It is crucial to evaluate these cases early to prevent long-term liver damage.”

Dr. Anurag Shetty, Consultant Gastroenterologist, elaborated on the comprehensive facilities available. “Our department operates with state-of-the-art equipment for all diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. We offer a full spectrum of services, from routine endoscopies and colonoscopies to complex interventions, all supported by a team of highly skilled specialists and support staff. We are first in region to introduce advanced endoscopic procedures such as EUS, ERCP, POEM, Manometry & Fibroscan. With the growing prevalence of obesity-related conditions, the comprehensive gastroenterology department also specializes in bariatric surgery, providing a life-changing solution for patients seeking to manage their weight and associated health issues and also advanced surgical services like liver transplant. The comprehensive gastroenterology team also includes Dr. Vidya S Bhat, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, Dr Satyanarayana, Surgical Gastroenterology; Dr Keerthi Raj, Interventional Neuro Radiology; Dr Swathi, Surgical Gastroenterologist.”

Dr. Suresh Shenoy, Consultant Gastroenterologist, outlined the planned celebrations for the entire year. “We have designed a logo to commemorate the anniversary, and we will be unveiling the same today. We will also conduct series of public awareness activities throughout. We have organised a public awareness program on gut health, featuring a ‘gut-friendly’ food display. Creation of gut friendly preventive check-ups packages to catch the symptoms at early stage for better treatment outcomes. Awareness campaign highlighting the negative effects of processed food and artificial flavourings on digestive health, as well as promotion of healthy liver lifestyle across colleges, institutions, corporates, voluntary clubs etc. and awareness videos on digestive health.”

Dr Unnikrishnan B, Dean Kasturba Medical College Mangalore stated that “Gastroenterology at KMC Hospitals has evolved by the years in terms of research, new treatment modalities for digestive & liver care and also preparing new generation of specialist through DNB Programs, training over 27 specialists till date and contributing to numerous national and international publications. We have round the clock state of the art setup for advanced diagnostics including NABL accredited Lab – one of the largest laboratories in the region as well as advanced Radiology services. Also to ensure better clinical outcomes & faster recovery the centre has state of the art operation theatre & intensive care backed with experienced clinicians & support staff.”

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer emphasised about the institution’s legacy and commitment to patient care. “KMC Hospital has always been a trusted name in healthcare. The 25-year journey of our Gastroenterology department is a testament to the dedication of our team of experts and the top-tier facilities we provide under one roof. We are proud to be a brand that patients can rely on for comprehensive, compassionate, and high-quality care. We are the largest private healthcare network in the country and the advantage of this being the synergy of mobilising the best care for the patient and ensure the patients gets the best possible care in Mangalore which would otherwise take place in bigger cities.”

The newly designed logo to commemorate the 25 successful years was unveiled on the occasion.



