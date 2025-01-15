DCCW Holds Election for Kinnigoli Varado: Anita D’Souza Elected President

Kinnigoli: In a significant event for the local Catholic community, the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) conducted elections for the Kinnigoli Varado at the Immaculate Conception Church hall on January 15. The day served not only as an electoral exercise but also as an empowering gathering for women from across the region, promoting collaboration and unity among members of six parishes: Kirem, Pakshikere, Balkunje, Niddodi, Kateel, and Kinnigoli.

The proceedings commenced with an invocation, setting a solemn and reflective tone for the gathering. Following the spiritual opening, Fr. Anil Alfred D’Souza, the Parish Priest of St. Jude Church & Shrine in Pakshikere, extended a warm welcome to all attendees. His insightful keynote address underscored the importance of unity and purpose within the women’s organization, reminding the community of the essential role women play in nurturing not just their families but also the wider societal fabric.

Gretta Pinto, the President of DCCW, elaborated on the mission of the Council. In her opening remarks, she stated, “By joining the organization, we get an opportunity to exhibit our talents. When a woman helps other women, it is a positive development for sisterhood and a better tomorrow.” Her message resonated deeply with the audience, emphasizing the critical need for women’s participation in community service and leadership roles. Pinto’s advocacy for active engagement and service struck a chord among attendees, reaffirming the necessity of women’s organizations in fostering growth and positive change in society.

The election process, meticulously conducted by Pinto, culminated in the selection of Kinnigoli Varado’s leadership team, a group poised to lead initiatives and promote community welfare. The results were as follows:

President: Anita Maria D’Souza, Kirem

Secretary: Nalini D’Souza, Pakshikere

Treasurer: Gretta Fernandes, Kinnigoli

Vice President: Mevis D’Souza, Niddodi

Joint Secretary: Juliana D’Souza, Kateel

Jagran Representative: Helen D’Souza, Balkunje

Fr. Francis, the Spiritual Director of DCCW, acknowledged the myriad challenges faced in establishing a dedicated women’s organization. He celebrated the significant and active involvement of women within the diocese, emphasizing their roles as indispensable pillars of the community. Fr. Francis also expressed gratitude to Fr. Anil Alfred D’Souza for his unwavering support in launching the Kinnigoli Varado, reaffirming the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving community-based goals.

Anita Maria D’Souza, the newly elected President, adeptly led the program, ensuring a seamless flow of events that highlighted the collaborative spirit and commitment to service among the attendees. The presence of DCCW Secretary Violet Pereira and Public Relations Officer Sylvia D’Souza further added to the event’s emphasis on unity and shared purpose.

The election of the Kinnigoli Varado marks a pivotal moment for the DCCW, laying a foundation for increased women’s involvement in community service and leadership within the diocese. With their diverse backgrounds and collective experiences, the newly elected members are poised to inspire and uplift their peers, fostering a culture of support, empowerment, and active participation in the community.

As the DCCW continues to expand its reach and initiatives, the commitment to empowering women and enhancing their roles in decision-making processes remains at the forefront. The organization stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the strength of women united for a common goal, aspiring to create a better tomorrow for all.



