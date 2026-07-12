DCCW Inspires Future Priests: Women Leaders Share Vision of Faith, Service and Leadership with Deacons

Mangaluru: In a focused effort to foster collaboration between future Church leaders and women, members of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) addressed deacons of Jeppu Seminary, highlighting the essential role women play in the Church and society. The programme was held at St Joseph’s Inter-Diocesan Seminary, Jeppu, on July 11.

The programme began with a welcome by DCCW Spiritual Director Fr. Harry D’Souza, who introduced DCCW President Gretta Pinto, Past President Lydia D’Cunha, and Secretary Violet Pereira to the deacons.

Addressing the gathering, Past President Lydia D’Cunha presented a comprehensive overview of the history, evolution, and mission of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.

“DCCW is one of the most structurally strong and spiritually resilient organizations in our diocese. At first glance, people may see women organizing parish feasts, leading the Rosary, conducting the Way of the Cross, or participating in charitable works. But if you look deeper, you will discover that DCCW has been the resilient and highly organized heartbeat of the Church’s lay apostolate. To understand your future priesthood, you must understand their past; to lead a parish tomorrow, you must honour the foundations laid by these dedicated women,” she said.

Tracing the origins of DCCW, Lydia explained that the need for an organized women’s movement in the Church was recognized after the First World War to protect women’s dignity, care for displaced children, and address various social concerns.

“Long before that, Catholic women in Mangaluru had already been serving society through organizations such as the Christian Mothers, Legion of Mary, Ladies’ Social Service League, St Vincent de Paul Society (SVP), Secular Franciscan Order (SFO), and through the dedicated work of religious sisters in education and healthcare.

“In 1962, the then Bishop of Mangalore, Late Rt Rev Raymond D’Mello, united these organizations under one umbrella by forming the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. Mrs Octavia Albuquerque became the first President, while Fr Agnoletto SJ served as the first Spiritual Director. DCCW Mangalore thus became the first Diocesan Council of Catholic Women in India,” she noted.

Lydia also highlighted several milestones in DCCW’s journey. “In 1983, under the leadership of President Mrs Lilly Pereira, along with social activist Celine Aranha, DCCW conducted a diocesan-wide consultation on the status of women. The late Bishop Basil D’Souza actively supported this initiative, especially in rural parishes.

“During the tenure of Mrs Eunice Britto, the first woman Mayor of Mangaluru, DCCW shifted its focus from charity to empowerment by introducing tailoring, typewriting, and computer training programmes. Residential leadership workshops and annual conferences were organized at Shanti Kiran, Bajjodi, to empower women. Despite not having a permanent office, meetings were conducted wherever space was available,” she recalled.

Concluding her presentation, Lydia explained how DCCW established its own office. “In 1992, President Mrs Celine Pereira from Urwa Parish extended an interest-free loan of Rs 1 lakh to establish a DCCW office in the Urwa Church commercial complex. Several members followed her example. In 1998, the Bishop officially allotted an office to DCCW. Some members later converted their loans into donations to create a permanent corpus fund.

“In 2000, during the Yesu Krista Jayanti celebrations, the then Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza encouraged DCCW to establish units in every parish. Leadership and capacity-building programmes were organized to prepare women for leadership roles within the Church, society, and local governance. Special training was also conducted for elected women representatives of Gram Panchayats and Taluk Panchayats at various government institutions,” she added.

Lydia appealed to the deacons to actively support women’s organizations in their future ministries. “When you become parish priests, kindly encourage and strengthen women’s organizations. Their contribution to the Church is invaluable, and together we can build stronger parish communities.”

Speaking on the occasion, DCCW President Gretta Pinto highlighted the significant yet often underappreciated role that women play in the Church. Gretta said, “Women are the backbone of every parish. They actively participate in ward meetings, care for the sick, decorate the altar, prepare children for catechism, and contribute selflessly to numerous parish activities. Yet, very often, their efforts go unnoticed, while leadership positions are predominantly occupied by men. Parish priests have an important responsibility to encourage, recognize, and empower women to take leadership roles within the Church and society,” she said.

Gretta concluded with the inspiring Starfish Story. “A young boy was throwing stranded starfish back into the sea. A man remarked that with thousands of starfish scattered along the shoreline, the boy could never make a real difference. The boy picked up another starfish, gently threw it into the sea, and replied, ‘It made a difference to that one.’ Likewise, even our smallest acts of kindness and service can transform someone’s life. Never underestimate the value of serving one person with love.”

DCCW Secretary Violet Pereira shared her inspiring journey as a journalist and social worker, speaking candidly about the challenges she faced while working in a profession traditionally dominated by men.

“Throughout my career in journalism, I have witnessed some of the most tragic incidents, from murders to suicides. Whether it was day or night, I would immediately rush to the scene. On several occasions, I photographed gruesome crime scenes involving victims with severe injuries. Though emotionally challenging, I carried out my duty with professionalism and a commitment to truthful reporting.”

She also spoke about the establishment of the Parivarthan Charitable Trust. “In August 2016, I founded the Parivarthan Charitable Trust for transgender people without receiving financial assistance from anyone. Sadly, in January 2017, our own community website published a false allegation claiming that I was making money through the Trust. Those accusations deeply hurt me because I had invested my hard-earned savings in supporting the cause.

“Through Parivarthan, I helped members of the transgender community obtain Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, passports, and other essential documents, often using my own address as their care-of address whenever required. We also organized the state’s first-ever beauty pageant for transgender persons, providing them with dignity, recognition, and confidence.”

She further spoke about the struggles involved in sustaining an independent media platform. “My journey in journalism has never been easy. Securing advertisements to sustain the publication has always been a challenge. Yet, with perseverance and faith, we continued. Today, Mangalorean.com has completed 23 years of serving society with its mission of ‘Fighting Ignorance Since 2003’ by promoting truthful, responsible, and fearless journalism.”

Offering words of encouragement to the deacons, Violet said: “As you prepare to receive the sacred gift of priesthood, we, the members of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, extend our heartfelt congratulations, prayers, and best wishes. Your vocation is not merely a profession but a lifelong commitment to love, serve, and shepherd God’s people. The Church looks to you with great hope, and we pray that you remain faithful to the promises you make before God.”

She offered several reflections for their priestly ministry:

“Be men of deep prayer. Let your personal relationship with Jesus Christ be the source of your strength, wisdom, and peace. Celebrate the Holy Eucharist and the Sacraments with devotion and reverence. Through your hands, countless souls will encounter Christ’s mercy.

Be compassionate shepherds. Listen patiently to those who are hurting, comfort the sick, encourage the young, welcome those who feel rejected, and become a source of hope for families facing difficulties.

Remain humble in success and steadfast during trials. Lead not merely through authority but through humility, simplicity, and genuine love.

Respect and uphold the dignity of every person, especially women, children, the elderly, the poor, and the marginalized. Walk beside them just as Christ walked with those most in need.

Live with integrity and transparency. Let your words and actions always reflect the Gospel you preach. Continue to grow spiritually and intellectually so that you may guide God’s people with wisdom and compassion.

Never forget your parents, families, teachers, and everyone who nurtured your vocation through their sacrifices and prayers. As members of DCCW, we assure you of our constant prayers, encouragement, and wholehearted support in building vibrant parish communities rooted in faith, hope, and charity.”

At the conclusion of the programme, Fr Harry D’Souza thanked the DCCW members for sharing their valuable experiences and inspiring insights with the deacons, appreciating their dedicated service to the Church and society.