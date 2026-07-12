VISTARA to Outshine 2026 held at Sahyadri

Strengthening the Startup Ecosystem through Collaboration and Industry Leadership

SHINE Foundation successfully organised VISTARA 2026 – Open House Session & Workshop with Industry Leaders on 6th & 7th July 2026 at Sahyadri Campus, Mangaluru, under the Karnataka Acceleration Network (KAN) initiative.

The two-day event brought together 55+ startup founders, entrepreneurs, students, ecosystem enablers, and aspiring innovators, creating a vibrant platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and entrepreneurial growth. The workshop featured 7 distinguished industry leaders, who shared practical insights drawn from their entrepreneurial, investment, and business leadership experiences.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of CS Manu Francis, RohithAnanth, Krishna hegde, Dr. S SInjaganeri, NanjundaPratapPalecanda, BharathOswal, Johnson Tellis marking the beginning of two days of engaging discussions and impactful learning.

Expert Sessions

• CS Manu Francis – Decoding Startup Valuation & Fundraising

• NanjundaPratapPalecanda – What Does It Take to Build a Scalable Business?

• BharathOswal – Investor Readiness, Marketing & Brand Positioning

• S.L. Sriram – QMS & Regulatory Framework

• CA GauthamPai D – Financial Strategies & Capital Access

The event also featured special addresses by Mr.Suvin, KAN Program Head, KDEM, and Mr.VaishakPai, Mangaluru Cluster Head, KDEM, highlighting the importance of strengthening Karnataka’s startup ecosystem beyond Bengaluru.

Key Outcomes:

✔ Enhanced understanding of startup valuation and fundraising.

✔ Improved investor readiness and market positioning strategies.

✔ Practical insights into building scalable and sustainable businesses.

✔ Awareness of regulatory frameworks and quality management systems.

✔Financial planning and capital access strategies for growth-stage startups.

✔ Meaningful networking opportunities between founders, mentors, investors, and ecosystem leaders.

✔Stronger connections within the regional innovation ecosystem, paving the way for future collaborations.

VISTARA 2026 reaffirmed SHINE Foundation’s commitment to empowering startups by connecting them with experienced industry leaders and creating opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and sustainable business growth.

StartupEcosystem Partners are Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) | K-Tech | Beyond Bengaluru | Startup Karnataka | DERBI Foundation | SHINE Foundation | Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

EXPERTSon VISTARA 2026

Rohith Ananth – Founder & CEO, GHC Growth Lab, C S Manu Francis – Senior Analyst Investment s, July Ventures,NanjundaPratapPalecanda- Founder, Nija Venture Impacts Pvt. Ltd. ,SanjeevChitre- Founder and Managing Partner of The U-Group LLC , BharathOswal – Vice Chairman , JITO Incubation & Innovation Foundation, SL Sriram- Business Consultant , MeDStrat Innovations, andCA GauthamPai D- Partner, M. JagannathKamath& Co.