DDA to launch Heritage Week activities today to promote capital’s heritage

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), will launch a Heritage Week programme on Monday to promote the capital’s heritage.

The initiative, from Monday to Saturday (April 13 to 18), will aim to help people, especially the youth, connect with Delhi’s art and culture and will include an exhibition/documentation of conservation efforts in the Mehrauli area, the official said in a statement.​

DDA Vice Chairman N. Saravana Kumar said, “Delhi’s heritage is a living legacy that must remain central to the city’s future. Through Heritage Week, DDA seeks to strengthen public connection, especially among the youth, with these invaluable historical spaces.”​

“Our continued focus is to ensure that heritage conservation, ecological restoration, and public place-making move together as integral elements of Delhi’s balanced and sustainable urban development,” he said.​

Through Heritage Week, DDA seeks to deepen public awareness and pride in Delhi’s heritage assets, encourage community participation and youth engagement, and showcase its ongoing efforts in heritage conservation and urban ecology, the statement said.​

The larger objective is to inspire the public across age groups to value, experience, and actively participate in preserving the city’s cultural and historical identity, it said.​

The week-long initiative includes student engagement activities, a photography competition, a student dialogue competition, a sketching and drawing competition, a story-writing activity, exhibitions, and a cultural night programme, said the statement.​

As part of the pre-event celebrations, the DDA, in collaboration with the School of Heritage Research and Management (SHRM) at B.R. Ambedkar University, also organised heritage walks, said the statement.​

Heritage walks were held on April 3, 4, and 5 on “Sufis, Sultans and Settlers – listening to the tales they whisper to us.”​ The heritage walk witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, families, and heritage lovers, further reinforcing public interest in reconnecting with Delhi’s rich history.​