De-addiction possible with awareness, law enforcement: Sameer Wankhede​

Mumbai: Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede, who attended a Hindu conference in Mumbai, told the news agency IANS that the programme is very commendable.​

He said that his primary focus has always been on initiatives aimed at de-addiction, and that when society unites on such critical issues, collective efforts, combined with effective law enforcement, can bring about meaningful change.​

Sameer Wankhede stated that he has also made an appeal to the Hindu community.​

He said that he has requested all those present, including attendees and religious leaders, to educate the public through religious scriptures, as the principles of de-addiction are enshrined in both Buddhism and Hinduism.​

He added that he has come to stand in support of the Hindu community and that if people come together, they can put a stop to this menace.​

He said that if 100 per cent implementation of the law and public awareness go hand in hand, they can successfully fight against drug abuse.​

He further remarked that the Hindu community constitutes a vast segment of the nation’s population and that if awareness regarding the fight against drugs takes root within this community, drug peddlers will be unable to thrive within society.​

He noted that he has encountered such cases even during his tenure at the Narcotics Control Bureau.​

He added that those who supply narcotics to children must face severe punishment.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bombay High Court recently heard a petition seeking to quash (cancel) a First Information Report filed against Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede.​

This case stems from allegations that Wankhede demanded a bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.​

During the hearing, Sameer Wankhede categorically denied all these allegations.​

He asserted that he had not demanded a bribe from Shah Rukh Khan, or anyone else, in connection with the Cordelia cruise drug case.​

It was in this very case that Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was arrested.​

Senior Counsel Abad Ponda represented Wankhede in court.​

He presented brief arguments before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam.​

Ponda informed the court that his client neither demanded money from anyone nor accepted any sum, as alleged in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s First Information Report.​

He stated that no concrete evidence has been presented thus far in this case, which has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.​

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