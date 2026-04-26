De-addiction possible with awareness, law enforcement: Sameer Wankhede
Mumbai: Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede, who attended a Hindu conference in Mumbai, told the news agency IANS that the programme is very commendable.
He said that his primary focus has always been on initiatives aimed at de-addiction, and that when society unites on such critical issues, collective efforts, combined with effective law enforcement, can bring about meaningful change.
Sameer Wankhede stated that he has also made an appeal to the Hindu community.
He said that he has requested all those present, including attendees and religious leaders, to educate the public through religious scriptures, as the principles of de-addiction are enshrined in both Buddhism and Hinduism.
He added that he has come to stand in support of the Hindu community and that if people come together, they can put a stop to this menace.
He said that if 100 per cent implementation of the law and public awareness go hand in hand, they can successfully fight against drug abuse.
He further remarked that the Hindu community constitutes a vast segment of the nation’s population and that if awareness regarding the fight against drugs takes root within this community, drug peddlers will be unable to thrive within society.
He noted that he has encountered such cases even during his tenure at the Narcotics Control Bureau.
He added that those who supply narcotics to children must face severe punishment.
It is pertinent to mention that the Bombay High Court recently heard a petition seeking to quash (cancel) a First Information Report filed against Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede.
This case stems from allegations that Wankhede demanded a bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
During the hearing, Sameer Wankhede categorically denied all these allegations.
He asserted that he had not demanded a bribe from Shah Rukh Khan, or anyone else, in connection with the Cordelia cruise drug case.
It was in this very case that Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was arrested.
Senior Counsel Abad Ponda represented Wankhede in court.
He presented brief arguments before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam.
Ponda informed the court that his client neither demanded money from anyone nor accepted any sum, as alleged in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s First Information Report.
He stated that no concrete evidence has been presented thus far in this case, which has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.