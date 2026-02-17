Decision taken, CM will inform people at right time: Shivakumar on K’taka leadership issue

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress crisis over the leadership tussle deepened after Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated that a decision has already been taken and that CM Siddaramaiah will convey it at an appropriate time.

The remarks on Tuesday are likely to create ripples within the ruling Congress party in the state.

Shivakumar said, “Regarding the matter of leadership, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I have discussed it. You will get an answer at an appropriate time regarding the leadership decision.”

When asked about Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa’s statement, which was perceived as indirectly targeting MLAs supporting him by comparing them to dogs, Shivakumar said, “I am not ready to respond to the statement of Minister H.C. Mahadevappa. I have already made my statement, and CM Siddaramaiah has also spoken. Even AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has made a statement. The decision regarding the leadership issue has been taken after discussions between me, CM Siddaramaiah and the high command.”

Shivakumar further said, “There is nothing like a secret affair. CM Siddaramaiah himself will give an answer and convey the message to the people of the state when the time comes.”

When asked whether he was indicating that the high command had held discussions regarding a change in leadership, Shivakumar reacted sharply, saying, “I am not ready to answer your question. Whatever statement I want to make, I will make.”

Commenting on the foreign trip undertaken by Congress legislators, Shivakumar said, “I am not aware of any tour programme. I do not know whether they are going abroad in their personal capacity, whether someone is sending them, or whether someone is sponsoring the trip. It is between those sending them and those going on the trip. As the state president, I am not aware of it.”

Congress sources stated that loyalists of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have undertaken the foreign tour to downplay the leadership issue raised by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and his supporters.

Through his remarks, Shivakumar indicated that a decision regarding leadership change had been taken in consultation with the party’s national leadership.

He also said that CM Siddaramaiah would speak about it at an appropriate time. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has maintained that he will abide by the decision of the high command, while his supporters continue to assert that he will complete his full term.