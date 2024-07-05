DEEDS holds Workshop on Photography and Videography at Kadri

Mangaluru: The Development Education Service (DEEDS) organized a workshop on Videography and Photography at the DEEDS Office at Kadri here, on July 4.

A well-known professional and proprietor of mangalorean.com Violet Pereira was the resource person. The workshop was attended by 17 trainees, who are also resource persons for the Gender Champion Program being conducted by DEEDS in 15 government schools in and around Mangaluru.

The event began at 11:00 am with a prayer by Harini, followed by a welcome speech and introduction of the chief guest Violet Pereira by the founder and director of DEEDS Marlyn Martis. Ms Pereira conducted practical sessions, explaining the importance of photos and videos while reporting. The trainees received hands-on training in these essential skills.

The workshop aimed to improve documentation and reporting skills, ensuring better and more impactful visual content.

Speaking on the occasion Marlyn Martis said, “I can see the enthusiasm of the team members while learning new skills. We expect the quality of photos during the program that our teams conduct in various schools.”

Vinaya, a participant, sharing her experience said, “Violet Madam taught us how to click clear pictures and videos in low light. We also explained how to crop pictures and how photos play a vital role in reporting. We appreciate her skills and her practical session which strengthened our confidence.”

Kavya shared her experience and said, “Violet Madam’s training in videography and photography was excellent. She trained us on how to click photos easily.”

Surekha said, “Violet Madam explained how to click photos and record videos, and informed us of the useful apps for photography. She taught us to use the Canon digital camera to click photos, which was very helpful. Overall, the training was great and the workshop has improved our photography and videography skills.”

The workshop ended with a vote of thanks by Jacintha Pereira.