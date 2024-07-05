UK PM Sunak admits defeat, says Britons have delivered ‘sobering verdict’

London: With the Conservatives staring at a historic loss, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded the general election to Labour Party’s Keir Starmer on Friday, admitting that it has been a “difficult night” for him and his party as the people have delivered a “sobering verdict.”

Suank admitted his party’s defeat in an acceptance speech after retaining his Richmond and Northallerton seat.

“On this difficult night, I’d like to express my gratitude to the people of the Richmond and Northallerton constituency for your continued support. The Labour Party has won this general election, and I’ve called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” looking visibly emotional after the verdict.

“Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future. The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn and I take responsibility for the loss,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Keir Starmer-led Labour Party remained on course for a landslide victory in the general election.

All set to become the next British PM, Starmer declared Friday that the United Kingdom is ready for a change.

“The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted and now it is time for us to deliver,” the 61-year-old said after retaining his seat from north London.



