Delhi CM greets people on Diwali eve, urges use of Green Crackers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to citizens and called upon them to celebrate the festival in a safe and environmentally-friendly manner by using Green Crackers.

In a message, she said, “Let us take a pledge to foster love and brotherhood with each other on this festival.”

The Chief Minister urged the people to use only Green Crackers to protect Delhi from pollution, and to light diyas in the traditional way, prioritise rangoli, and share sweets to spread the message of happiness.

She said that protecting the environment of the nation’s capital is the government’s commitment.

Earlier, she visited Vasudev Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna near Kashmiri Gate to inspect preparations for the upcoming Chhath Mahaparv and instructed officials to upgrade facilities for devotees, said an official statement.

During her visit, she reviewed the ongoing works related to cleanliness, levelling, lighting, security, and amenities for devotees, and issued necessary directions to officials, said the official statement.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government is fully committed to ensuring that this year’s Chhath festival is celebrated in a grander, safer, and more organised manner than ever before.

Minister for Development and Tourism Kapil Mishra was also present during the inspection.

The Chief Minister informed that the water of the Yamuna has become cleaner and clearer than before, with no trace of foam or other forms of pollution.

She added that cleaning and levelling work at the ghats is being carried out continuously using JCB machines.

The Chief Minister mentioned that all ministers, MLAs, and officials of the Delhi government are personally supervising preparations on the ground. She said that the government is carrying out cleanliness and levelling work at all ghats from Palla to Kalindi Kunj on a war footing.

The Chief Minister remarked that this year’s Chhath Mahaparv will be special and memorable for the people of Delhi.

“Just as this year’s Diwali is being celebrated in an unprecedented manner, the Chhath festival too will set a new benchmark for grandeur and orderliness in the capital,” she said.

According to her, just as Delhi has established a new identity through the successful organisation of the Kanwar Yatra, Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Diwali, the city’s residents will once again experience a “transformed Delhi” during Chhath Puja that reflects a confluence of faith, culture, and cleanliness.