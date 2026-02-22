Delhi CM Rekha Gupta-led panel changes names of 2 upcoming Metro stations, modifies 7

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Chairperson of the State Names Authority (SNA), Rekha Gupta, has approved the renaming of two upcoming Metro stations and modification of names of seven others, while retaining the originally proposed names of 12 stations, an official statement said on Sunday.

The changes were made after reviewing the names of 21 stations proposed in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with the aim of ensuring that station names reflect local identity and provide clearer geographical reference to commuters.

According to the statement, the two stations that have been completely renamed are Haiderpur Village (earlier North Pitampura) and Madhuban Chowk (earlier Pitampura). The names were revised to align more closely with the local identity and commonly recognised geographical references of the respective areas.

“Metro stations are not merely points of transit but also reflect the identity and cultural significance of the areas they serve. Therefore, each name was finalised only after careful and considered deliberation,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

Providing details of the decision, Gupta said that out of the 21 station names proposed in the DPR, the Authority decided to retain 12 names, modify seven, and completely rename two stations after detailed examination.

She said several key factors were taken into account while revising the station names, including the historical, social, and cultural significance of the area, local identity, and recommendations received from public representatives and residents.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the revised names were finalised to avoid confusion among commuters and to ensure that they accurately reflect the geographical identity of the locality.

“Where necessary, composite names incorporating nearby prominent areas have been approved to assist passengers in better navigation,” she said.

The Metro stations whose names have been retained as originally proposed in the project report include Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Deepali Chowk, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Soorghat, Jharoda Majra, Burari, Pushpanjali, and Maujpur-Babarpur.

The modified station names include Uttari Pitampura–Prashant Vihar (earlier Prashant Vihar), Jagatpur–Wazirabad (earlier Jagatpur), Nanak Pyau–Derawal Nagar (earlier Derawal Nagar), Khanpur–Vayusainabad (earlier Khanpur), Nanaksar–Sonia Vihar (earlier Sonia Vihar), Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (earlier Mayur Vihar Pocket–1), and Mangolpur Kalan–West Enclave (earlier West Enclave).

The Chief Minister said the Authority ensured that each station name reflects regional identity and public sentiment, while maintaining consistency with established naming norms.

The State Names Authority took the decision after detailed deliberations and factual examination of each proposal. The Authority will also consider future proposals for name revisions if they are based on public interest and follow prescribed procedures, the statement added.