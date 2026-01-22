Delhi CM Rekha Gupta opens Aadhaar service centre, vows to plug leakage in welfare schemes

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a new Aadhaar service centre in Azadpur, reiterating the government’s resolve to ensure welfare scheme benefits reach beneficiaries directly and transparently, without any leakage.

The Delhi government also unveiled a “Comprehensive Drainage Plan” for the Kirari area, which has been facing a long-standing water-logging problem.

In a message on social media, CM Gupta said: “Today, the Aadhaar Service Centre in Azadpur was inaugurated and dedicated to serving the public. Now, people will be able to access essential digital services easily and conveniently right near their homes.”

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Aadhaar’ has today become a strong foundation for the rights, dignity, and government schemes of the poor. Through this, the benefits of all welfare schemes of the central and Delhi governments reach the beneficiaries directly and transparently, without any leakage,” she said.

She wrote that on this occasion, MLA Ashok Goyal Dewaraha, along with other dignitaries, was present at the event.

At a separate programme, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Chhath Ghat on the Munak Canal in north Delhi.

“The projects for the rejuvenation of the Munak Canal, development of the Chhath Ghat, construction of the service road, and widening and beautification of Singhalpur Bridge embody the resolve of ‘Development as well as Heritage’,” she wrote after laying the foundation stone for the projects.

In another development, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the long-standing waterlogging problem in the Kirari Assembly constituency.

He said that over the past decade, neither serious work was carried out on the sewer system nor was the drainage infrastructure improved in the area, due to which residents are forced to face water-logging every year.

He said that the Rekha Gupta government has prepared a “Comprehensive Drainage Plan” for Kirari and will rid residents of the waterlogging problem which, he claimed, the AAP government failed to address in 11 years.

Parvesh Verma said the Kirari Assembly area, which houses nearly 10 lakh people across 114 colonies, was denied a drainage plan by the AAP, but the BJP government is focusing on ending the problem within one year.

“The misleading videos being circulated about the problems faced by residents are trying to give the impression that the issue has cropped up immediately after the new government took charge, whereas it is the previous AAP government which is guilty of neglect,” he said.

The Minister said the Delhi government plans to build three sewage pumping stations at Baghya Vihar, Prem Nagar and Pratap Vihar to pump the waste generated in Kirari colonies to the Rohini STP.