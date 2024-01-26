Delhi Dream!Became Reality for 5 St Aloysius NCC Airwing Cadets to March in R-Day Parade-New Delhi

Delhi Dream!Became Reality for 5 St Aloysius College NCC Airwing Cadets to March in Republic Day-New Delhi on t 26 January, and also to represent Karnataka and Goa Directorate in the Republic Day Camp 2024 which was held in New Delhi

Mangaluru: Cdt. Sgt Joshal Leon D’Souza, LFC Pranavi Amin, LFC Tanish Shetty, Cdt Pratham Shetty and Cdt Sanket from 6 Kar Air Sqn NCC Mangaluru represented Karnataka and Goa Directorate in the Republic Day Camp 2024 which was held in New Delhi. All 5 Cadets are students of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) Mangaluru.

Cdt Sgt Joshal, studying in I BCA, is part of the PM Rally and also was the Cadet Ambassador for Bhutan Delegates of the Camp. LFC Pranavi, studying in I BSc, was a part of the Kartavya Path Marching contingent at the Republic Day Parade. LFC Tanish, studying in I BSc, is a part of the South Zone Contingent of PM rally. Cdt Pratham, studying in I BSc, was selected in the All India Guard of Honour Air Contingent. Cdt Sanket, studying in II BSc was the Platoon Commander of the AIGOH Air Contingent.

They have reached this prestigious camp through a series of 8 selection camps. While the first 3 camps were held in Mangaluru and were group-level camps, the next 4 were held in Ballari and Bangalore and were state-level camps which included tough competition, intense preparation and a lot of hurdles to cross. These 5 Cadets have created history by being the highest number of cadets getting selected for RDC from a single wing of St Aloysius College Mangalore.

Principal Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Commanding Officer of 6 KAR AIR SQN NCC Wg Cdr Praveen Bishnoi, ANO of NCC Air Wing Fg Offr Alwyn Stephen Misquith, the management and staff of the College have congratulated the cadets for their achievement.