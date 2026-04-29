Delhi excise policy case: Another AAP leader refuses to participate in court proceedings

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday said he would not participate in ongoing legal proceedings in the alleged Delhi liquor policy case before Justice Swarnakanta Sharma, aligning himself with party colleagues who have raised concerns over the matter.

In a post on X, Pathak wrote, “‘Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.’ With respect and humility, I have written to Justice Swarnakanta Sharma, that I too – along with Arvind Kejriwal ji and Manish Sisodia ji – will not participate in the current legal proceedings before her, either personally or through a lawyer.”

In his letter, he stated: “I wish to respectfully convey that I am in agreement with the sentiments and apprehensions set out in the aforementioned letter, and I align myself with the position so expressed. Accordingly, I too have resolved not to participate further in the present proceedings, either personally or through legal representation. The vakalatnama, if any, executed in my favour in this matter may be treated as having been duly discharged.”

He further added, “I take this opportunity to unequivocally affirm my abiding faith in the Constitution of India and in the institutional integrity of the judiciary of this nation. This letter is authored neither in defiance of, nor with any disrespect towards, this Hon’ble Court. It is submitted solely with the intent of placing my position on record in a candid and respectful manner.”

The development comes amid a broader stance taken by senior AAP leaders in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy case.

On Tuesday, AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia joined his party’s national convener, ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal, in escalating their legal and political fight in the alleged Delhi liquor policy case by invoking the Gandhian principle of ‘Satyagraha’ while expressing a loss of confidence in the court proceedings.

After Kejriwal, Sisodia also wrote to Justice Swarnakanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court, outlining his reservations. Sharing his letter on X, Sisodia said, “With the utmost respect and regard, I have written a letter to the Honorable Justice Swarnkanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court, requesting that, under the present circumstances, my conscience does not permit me to participate further in the proceedings of this case before her. For me, this is not a question of any particular individual, but rather of the trust upon which the justice system is built – that justice must not only be fair, but must also appear to be fair to every citizen.”

The series of letters from AAP leaders signals a coordinated political and legal position as the case continues to unfold.