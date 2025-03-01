Delhi: Kumari Selja alleges BJP-AAP deal to suppress CAG report

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Congress MP Kumari Selja on Saturday hit out at the BJP and the AAP for suppressing the CAG report on financial management related to Delhi’s excise policy.

“Both of them (BJP and AAP) had suppressed the report. We have always said that both these parties are the same…” Selja told IANS.

She also raised suspicion about a cover pact between the two parties. “We had been saying that both the parties were in collusion and were indulging in shadowboxing to mislead people,” said Selja.

The senior Congress leader’s allegation comes close to Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav raising similar suspicion.

He alleged that the BJP government’s failure to hold a detailed discussion in the Delhi Assembly on the CAG report on the liquor scam and its reluctance to table the other 13 CAG reports indicated a collusion with the AAP.

He said the Delhi Congress had cautioned, before the start of the ongoing Delhi Assembly session, that the AAP MLAs would disrupt the Assembly sessions to scuttle the BJP government’s move to table the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports.

Yadav alleged that it was clear from the BJP government’s reluctance to hold a detailed discussion on the CAG report on the liquor scam that the BJP was also a beneficiary of the liquor cartel’s munificence.

This also exposes BJP’s collusion with the AAP in not tabling the remaining 13 CAG reports in the Assembly, he said.

He stated that after tabling the CAG report on the liquor scam on February 25, which exposed the Rs 2,002 crore corruption by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the implementation of the liquor policy, the new BJP government failed to table the rest of the 13 pending CAG reports in the Assembly on Thursday.

Yadav said that it was common knowledge that the RSS was behind the rise of Kejriwal on Delhi’s political scene, therefore, the new BJP government was colluding with the AAP to hide CAG reports from public scrutiny.

He said that the BJP government was fooling the public with its shadowboxing with the AAP and the suspension of the AAP MLAs from the Assembly.