Former Infosys CFO Mohan Das Pai meets Dy CM Shivakumar over development of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Former Infosys CFO T.V. Mohandas Pai met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, on Saturday for discussions over the development of the IT city Bengaluru.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mohandas Pai stated, “We are happy after holding discussions with Shivakumar, and we are hopeful that, with the blessings of god, he will contribute to the development of Bengaluru.”

He further said, “We met Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar and discussed issues related to the development of Bengaluru. During the meeting, we expressed our concerns about the city and urged him to become a hero for Bengaluru and take the city forward.”

Highlighting the city’s significance, he stated, “Bengaluru is one of the best cities in the country. The per capita income here is $15,000, making it the richest city in India. Bengaluru is also a global city, a hub for science, and a leading startup destination.”

“We discussed with Shivakumar the need for good infrastructure, maintaining cleanliness in the city, the necessity of proper footpaths for pedestrians, the importance of public transport, and the urgent completion of the ongoing Metro work,” he added.

“Shivakumar has promised me that he will become a champion for Bengaluru. He assured us that in about six to eight months, we will witness significant development in the city. He also stated that he would personally monitor the development activities,” Pai said.

Mohandas Pai, who is also a Board Member at Infosys and Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services, criticised the Congress-led government in Karnataka, alleging mismanagement of Bengaluru.

Former Mayor Sampath Raj and senior leader Tanveer were also present during the meeting.

Reacting to the criticism from Mohan Das Pai over the development of Bengaluru, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge stated, that he never stepped back from his responsibility.

“I have been continuously advocating for Bengaluru’s development for the past 30 years. You are the ones in power now. You are accountable for what has been done in the last two years,” Pai had questioned Priyank on X.

Responding to Pai on X, Priyank Kharge said, “Whenever Congress is in power, your tone, message, and stance always remain clear.”

“Yes, we are responsible. We have never stepped back from our responsibility to build an economic powerhouse that will drive our nation forward, and we never will,” Priyank firmly stated.

He further countered Pai by saying, “I hope that one day, when we demand the rightful share of funds from the central government for our state, you will also advocate for it.”



