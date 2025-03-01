Manipal Police Seize Dubai-Registered Cars for Reckless Driving and Loud Horns

Manipal: In a crackdown on reckless driving and noise pollution, the Manipal police seized three Dubai-registered cars on the night of February 27. The vehicles were impounded on Rajathadri Road in Manipal for using loud horns while driving recklessly.

According to the police, the occupants of the three Dubai-registered cars were originally from Kerala. They were on their way to Goa and had stopped in Manipal to visit friends. However, their joyride was cut short when the public reported them to the police for using loud horns while driving recklessly.

Acting on the complaint, the Manipal police rushed to the location and conducted an inspection. They seized the three Dubai-registered cars present at the scene. The police then wrote to the Udupi Regional Transport Office (RTO) to verify the records of these Dubai-registered vehicles.

According to Udupi District Police Superintendent Dr. K. Arun. After verifying the records, the RTO confirmed that all documents were legally in order. Subsequently, the cars were released after the police imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on each vehicle for reckless driving and the use of loud horns.



