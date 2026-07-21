Delhi Police brutalised peaceful students during Parliament march: CJP

New Delhi: Abhijit Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has strongly condemned the Delhi Police for allegedly using excessive force against students during a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament.

Addressing the media, Dipke announced that while the Parliament march was cancelled mid-way to ensure student safety, the ongoing agitation and hunger strike led by Sonam Wangchuk will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Speaking to IANS, Dipke claimed that the protest was entirely peaceful, yet the police initiated a brutal lathi-charge, injuring many students. He alleged that female students were also subjected to mistreatment near the barricades, with reports of head injuries, broken limbs, and other serious wounds.

“Our students were determined to march to Parliament despite the risks, but we had to prioritise their safety to prevent any major tragedy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said more than 100 of its personnel received injuries during the students’ protest.

Dipke questioned the government’s intentions, especially after a meeting with Union Minister J.P. Nadda. The CJP leader also reacted to the FIR registered against activist Saurabh Das, demanding that if action is taken against protesters, the Education Minister should also be held accountable for the NEET-UG controversies that have led to multiple student suicides.

Despite the police action, Dipke welcomed the opposition parties for raising the NEET-UG issue in Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

“The opposition kept its promise to the students. However, our protest will not stop. We will continue raising our voices until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he asserted.

The cancellation of the march to Parliament comes after thousands of students and supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand systemic reforms to the examination process and accountability for repeated paper leaks.

Dipke expressed gratitude to the opposition parties for raising the NEET-UG issue in Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

He noted that the opposition had kept its promise to the students by bringing up the matter in the House. However, he made it clear that the agitation and protests would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.