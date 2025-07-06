Delhi Police bust interstate drug network, recover 313 kg ganja

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Inter-State Cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted an elaborate drug supply network and arrested five key players, including the source, supplier, transporter and receiver.

The operation has led to the recovery of 313 kg of cannabis (ganja) in total, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against the narcotics trade.

The investigation began with the seizure of 288 kg of ganja from two individuals, Mukesh and Rajesh, who had concealed the contraband in a truck’s cavity.

Acting on leads from the duo’s interrogation, the Crime Branch traced the origin of the consignment to Odisha. On June 29, the key source, Bhari Mal Nayak alias Nayak, a resident of Gajapati district, Odisha, was apprehended from his hometown.

Following his arrest, the police tracked down the transporter and middleman, Yashvir Dahiya alias Satbir, from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and the receiver, Sunil Nagar alias Gullu, from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation, it was revealed that Dahiya had procured the cannabis from Nayak on instructions from Gullu.

A subsequent raid at Sunil Nagar’s flat in Greater Noida led to the recovery of another 25 kg of ganja, packed in five packets. The Crime Branch is continuing its probe to identify other potential links and accomplices in this drug supply chain that spans Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

This operation adds to Delhi Police’s recent efforts to intensify its war against drug trafficking, particularly focusing on interstate cartels using the capital as a distribution hub.

Further investigation is underway.

It is pertinent to note here that last month on June 26, under the banner of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada’, Delhi Police destroyed 1,629 kilograms of seized narcotics, worth more than Rs 3,274 crore.

Similarly, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch last month seized contraband drugs amounting to 348 kg, being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to the Delhi-NCR region.

The ongoing operations against the interstate drug nexus reflect Delhi Police’s commitment to its anti-drug campaign and are working tirelessly to end the drug menace in the national capital.